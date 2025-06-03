Sigma Corporation Announces Aizu Prime Line, The World's First Cinema Lens Line To Feature T1.3 Across All Focal Lengths

Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - SIGMA Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan) is introducing the Aizu Prime Line―the world's first lineup1 of large-format cinema lenses to achieve an aperture value of T1.3 across all focal lengths.

The lineup combines modern sharpness with an organic and naturally soft look, bringing rich texture and depth to visuals.

Boasting unparalleled brightness, refined expression, and reliable performance, the Aizu Prime Line embodies the proven technology and quality of "Made in Aizu, Japan" establishing the new standard.

The lineup of 12 lenses features a consistent T1.3 aperture across the full range from 18mm to 125mm. The initial release includes 8 lenses with focal lengths from 25mm to 75mm, covering core cinematic production needs.

The first eight Aizu Prime lenses that will be available at launch.

Available mounts: PL Mount, Sony E-mount

Supplied accessories: Cover Cine Lens Cap LCC-95 II, Rear Cap LCR III, Lens Support Foot SF-61

Launch date: August 2025

Retail price: $8,299 USD

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

KEY FEATURES

Expressive power for profound beauty

A consistent T1.3 across all focal lengths

The T1.3 aperture enables exceptionally shallow depth of field and graceful bokeh, seamlessly separating the subject while preserving a natural sense of depth and dimensionality. This refined visual language draws the viewer into the frame with a subtle yet powerful presence.

Optical design for the demands of cinema

All lenses in the Aizu Prime lineup feature an optical system developed exclusively for cinema applications. While maintaining modern sharpness, they avoid rigid or harsh depictions-delivering a natural, organic look. They provide quiet elegance and depth to the image, with distortion and focus breathing carefully minimized to ensure visual consistency, even in dynamic scenes.

Huge perspective range coverage

The Aizu Prime Line is designed as a system to cover a wide range of focal lengths from 18mm to 125mm. Initially, 8 core lenses ranging from 25mm to 75mm are being released, followed by 18mm and 21mm wide-angle lenses, and 100mm and 125mm telephoto lenses. This comprehensive system, covering from ultra-wide-angle to telephoto, is adaptable to diverse scenes and compositions.

Completely consistent look

Consistency of color balance, contrast, and flare characteristics ensures seamless integration between scenes, bringing a high level of harmony to the entire visual narrative across the lineup from 18mm to 125mm.

⌀46.3mm image circle

The large ⌀46.3mm image circle ensures full coverage not only for full-frame and Super 35 formats, but also for the latest large-format cameras such as the ARRI ALEXA LF Open Gate and VistaVision. This capability enables uncompromised filmmaking across a diverse range of projects.

High-impact close-up expression

The short minimum focusing distance enables striking close-up shots. By getting closer to the subject, the Aizu Prime lenses create visual tension and dramatic effects, adding impactful depth to the imagery.

Compact. Precise. Reliable.

A compact design that unleashes creativity

Despite being built for large-format coverage and featuring an ultra-fast T1.3 aperture, the Aizu Prime lenses remain remarkably lightweight. This rare balance of exceptional speed and mobility offers the flexibility and creative freedom demanded by modern productions-from dolly and Steadicam to gimbal and handheld operation.

Precise operation and durability

The Aizu Prime lenses offer precise control, exceptional durability, and ease of maintenance. Despite its compact housing, it delivers unwavering reliability in demanding shooting environments. Every mechanical detail-from the wide focus rotation angle to the equal-pitch aperture ring-embodies the engineering expertise cultivated through the Sigma High Speed Prime series.

Supports ZEISS eXtended Data

The Aizu Prime lenses support ZEISS eXtended Data, offering real-time lens metadata during shooting. It also enables the export of distortion and shading correction data, streamlining workflows for VFX productions.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

[Common Specifications]