Sigma Corporation Announces Aizu Prime Line, The World's First Cinema Lens Line To Feature T1.3 Across All Focal Lengths
|Product Name
|Close Focus
|Front Diameter
|Length*
|Weight*
|18mm T1.3 LF
|TBD
|21mm T1.3 LF
|TBD
|25mm T1.3 LF
|0.31 m / 1'0
|95 mm / 3.7"
|125 mm / 5"
|1.7 kg / 3.6 lb
|27mm T1.3 LF
|0.33 m / 1'1
|95 mm / 3.7"
|125.4 mm / 5"
|1.7 kg / 3.6 lb
|32mm T1.3 LF
|0.34 m / 1'2
|95 mm / 3.7"
|128.5 mm / 5.1"
|1.7 kg / 3.7 lb
|35mm T1.3 LF
|0.35 m / 1'2
|95 mm / 3.7"
|128.6 mm / 5.1"
|1.6 kg / 3.6 lb
|40mm T1.3 LF
|0.38 m / 1'3
|95 mm / 3.7"
|128.8 mm / 5.1"
|1.6 kg / 3.5 lb
|50mm T1.3 LF
|0.48 m / 1'7
|95 mm / 3.7"
|126.3 mm / 5"
|1.7 kg / 3.7 lb
|65mm T1.3 LF
|0.61 m / 2'0
|95 mm / 3.7"
|125 mm / 5"
|1.6 kg / 3.6 lb
|75mm T1.3 LF
|0.73 m / 2'5
|95 mm / 3.7"
|128.1 mm / 5.1"
|1.7 kg / 3.8 lb
|100mm T1.3 LF
|TBD
|125mm T1.3 LF
|TBD
*The figures are for PL Mount
Product Codes
|
|
|Feet
|Metric
|25mm T1.3 LF
|PL Mount
|0085126 942502
|0085126 942519
|
|Sony E-mount
|0085126 942526
|0085126 942533
|27mm T1.3 LF
|PL Mount
|0085126 942540
|0085126 942557
|
|Sony E-mount
|0085126 942564
|0085126 942571
|32mm T1.3 LF
|PL Mount
|0085126 942588
|0085126 942595
|
|Sony E-mount
|0085126 942601
|0085126 942618
|35mm T1.3 LF
|PL Mount
|0085126 942625
|0085126 942632
|
|Sony E-mount
|0085126 942649
|0085126 942656
|40mm T1.3 LF
|PL Mount
|0085126 942663
|0085126 942670
|
|Sony E-mount
|0085126 942687
|0085126 942694
|50mm T1.3 LF
|PL Mount
|0085126 942700
|0085126 942717
|
|Sony E-mount
|0085126 942724
|0085126 942731
|65mm T1.3 LF
|PL Mount
|0085126 942748
|0085126 942755
|
|Sony E-mount
|0085126 942762
|0085126 942779
|75mm T1.3 LF
|PL Mount
|0085126 942786
|0085126 942793
|
|Sony E-mount
|0085126 942809
|0085126 942816
Accessories (Supplied: Common to 25-75mm)
|Cover Cine Lens Cap LCC-95 II
|
|0085126 942823
|Rear Cap LCR III
|PL Mount
|0085126 941673
|
|Sony E-mount
|0085126 941635
|Lens Support Foot SF-61
|
|0085126 942830
Accessory (Optional)
|Mount Converter MC-31
|
|0085126 938192
CONTACT
US Inquiries contact:
Michael Dioguardi ...
Christine Moossmann ...
INFORMATION
Sigma Corporation:
Sigma Cine Lens: jp/cine-lenses/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Sigma Corporation of America
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment