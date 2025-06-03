403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Zayani: Bahrain's Election As UNSC Non-Permanent Member Is Great Achievement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, June 3 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Al-Zayani hailed as outstanding achievement his country's election by the UN General Assembly as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2026-2027.
The landslide election victory - 186 out of the 187 UNGA votes or 99.5 percent, won by the Kingdom express the great trust and appreciation the world places in Bahrain's foreign policy, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) quoted him as saying on Tuesday following the UNGA vote.
Al-Zayani noted that Bahrain's policy is based on mutual confidence and constructive cooperation with all countries.
"As the world undergoes formidable challenges, the Kingdom of Bahrain remains committed to cooperation with all members of the UN and the UNSC with a view to strengthening peace and security in our region and beyond.
"The Kingdom continues to support multilateralism based on the principles of the UN Charter," he affirmed.
"As non-permanent member of the UNSC, Bahrain will focus on the basic values of its own policy, including dialogue, coexistence, mutual respect, and consensus building, and will continue defending the aspirations of all nations for peace, stability and prosperity.
"Aware of its responsibility, Bahrain will work actively, diligently and sincerely with the other members of the UNSC in defense of the principles that unite us with the rest of the world," Al-Zayani pledged.
Bahrain, alongside with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Latvia and Columbia, have been elected earlier Tuesday; they are scheduled to assume the five seats of non-permanent UNSC members from January 1, 2026, until December 31, 2027. (Pickup Previous)
mmj
The landslide election victory - 186 out of the 187 UNGA votes or 99.5 percent, won by the Kingdom express the great trust and appreciation the world places in Bahrain's foreign policy, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) quoted him as saying on Tuesday following the UNGA vote.
Al-Zayani noted that Bahrain's policy is based on mutual confidence and constructive cooperation with all countries.
"As the world undergoes formidable challenges, the Kingdom of Bahrain remains committed to cooperation with all members of the UN and the UNSC with a view to strengthening peace and security in our region and beyond.
"The Kingdom continues to support multilateralism based on the principles of the UN Charter," he affirmed.
"As non-permanent member of the UNSC, Bahrain will focus on the basic values of its own policy, including dialogue, coexistence, mutual respect, and consensus building, and will continue defending the aspirations of all nations for peace, stability and prosperity.
"Aware of its responsibility, Bahrain will work actively, diligently and sincerely with the other members of the UNSC in defense of the principles that unite us with the rest of the world," Al-Zayani pledged.
Bahrain, alongside with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Latvia and Columbia, have been elected earlier Tuesday; they are scheduled to assume the five seats of non-permanent UNSC members from January 1, 2026, until December 31, 2027. (Pickup Previous)
mmj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment