Kuwaiti FM Congratulates Bahrain On UNSC Non-Permanent Membership


2025-06-03 07:06:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya spoke to his Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani on Tuesday to congratulate his country on being elected by the UN General Assembly as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2026-2027.
The election is an outstanding diplomatic achievement for Bahrain and its wise leadership, Al-Yahya said in a press release.
On behalf of the State of Kuwait, Al-Yahya wished the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain and its people more successes and prosperity, according to the statement. (end)
