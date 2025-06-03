Domicile Rules, Job Quotas Announced For Ladakh

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: The government on Tuesday introduced new reservation and domicile policies for the Union Territory of Ladakh, reserving 85% of government jobs for local residents and one-third of seats in Ladakh's Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) for women.

The new rules also define who qualifies as a domicile: anyone who has lived in Ladakh for 15 years, or studied for 7 years and appeared in Class 10 or 12 exams there. Children of central government employees, PSU staff, and others who've served in Ladakh for 10 years are also eligible.

The 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will remain in place.

English, Hindi, Urdu, Bhoti, and Purgi have been declared official languages of Ladakh, with English continuing for official work. The administration also plans to promote other native languages like Shina, Brokskat, Balti, and Ladakhi, and set up an Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

As per the amendment to the LAHDC Act, 1997, one-third of council seats will be reserved for women, rotating across constituencies through official notifications. The rule applies to both Leh and Kargil councils.

The new policy comes amid growing public demands in Ladakh for protection of land, jobs, and culture after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Since then, Ladakh has been governed directly by the Centre as a UT without a legislative assembly.

Following protests and several rounds of talks, including one on May 27, 2025, the Centre had assured Ladakh leaders that their concerns would be addressed. A High Powered Committee, led by Union MoS Nityanand Rai, was formed to suggest safeguards.

In August 2024, the government created five new districts in Ladakh - Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang - to improve governance. Later, in October, activist Sonam Wangchuk held a protest fast in Delhi, demanding constitutional safeguards for the region.

The new rules came into effect from Tuesday through a series of official notification