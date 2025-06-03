Domicile Rules, Job Quotas Announced For Ladakh
The new rules also define who qualifies as a domicile: anyone who has lived in Ladakh for 15 years, or studied for 7 years and appeared in Class 10 or 12 exams there. Children of central government employees, PSU staff, and others who've served in Ladakh for 10 years are also eligible.
The 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will remain in place.
English, Hindi, Urdu, Bhoti, and Purgi have been declared official languages of Ladakh, with English continuing for official work. The administration also plans to promote other native languages like Shina, Brokskat, Balti, and Ladakhi, and set up an Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.
As per the amendment to the LAHDC Act, 1997, one-third of council seats will be reserved for women, rotating across constituencies through official notifications. The rule applies to both Leh and Kargil councils.Read Also IAF Rescues 5 UTDRF Men In Leh 78 Quarantined In Srinagar After Arrival From Leh
The new policy comes amid growing public demands in Ladakh for protection of land, jobs, and culture after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Since then, Ladakh has been governed directly by the Centre as a UT without a legislative assembly.
Following protests and several rounds of talks, including one on May 27, 2025, the Centre had assured Ladakh leaders that their concerns would be addressed. A High Powered Committee, led by Union MoS Nityanand Rai, was formed to suggest safeguards.
In August 2024, the government created five new districts in Ladakh - Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang - to improve governance. Later, in October, activist Sonam Wangchuk held a protest fast in Delhi, demanding constitutional safeguards for the region.
The new rules came into effect from Tuesday through a series of official notification
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment