Policeman Among 3 J & K Govt Staffers Sacked For Terror Links By LG
- Mujahideen (HM).
The sacked individuals-Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a police constable; Ajaz Ahmed, a teacher in the School Education Department; and Waseem Ahmad Khan, a Junior Assistant at Government Medical College, Srinagar-are currently in jail. Their termination was carried out under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India, which permits dismissal without a departmental inquiry in the interest of national security.
A senior security official said the three were working for terror groups and assisting in the execution of attacks on security forces and civilians.“Having a mole and a dangerous terrorist associate in the police or any government department poses a grave risk to national integrity,” the official stated.
Waseem Ahmad Khan, appointed in 2007, was allegedly involved in the 2018 killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his two PSOs. Officials claim he was associated with both LeT and HM and provided logistical support to the attackers. He allegedly accompanied them during the execution of the attack and later helped them escape. His arrest came in August 2018 during an investigation into a terror attack in Batmaloo.
Malik Ishfaq Naseer, recruited in 2007, was allegedly involved in helping LeT smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics across the border. Despite being a police constable, he used GPS technology to share coordinates for arms drops with Pakistani handlers. His activities came under scrutiny in 2021 during a probe into an arms smuggling case in the Jammu region. His brother, Malik Asif Naseer, a Pakistan-trained LeT terrorist, was killed in 2018.Read Also Every Year, They Return: The Day Kashmir Comes Home to Its Saint PM Modi To Inaugurate Kashmir Rail Link On June 6
“Instead of upholding his oath to protect the nation, he acted as a collaborator and exploited his uniform to assist terrorists,” a security official said.Ajaz Ahmed, a teacher since 2011, was arrested in November 2023 after security forces recovered arms, ammunition, and Hizb
- Mujahideen posters from his vehicle during a routine check in Poonch. According to investigators, he was allegedly working under the direction of Abid Ramzan Sheikh, an HM operative based in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Ahmed facilitated multiple arms consignments intended for militants in Kashmir over the years,the official said.
Since assuming office in August 2020, LG Sinha has led a focused effort to dismantle the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. Over 75 government employees with terror links have been dismissed so far, they said.
Officials said the administration has tightened the vetting of government recruits, making police verification mandatory.“This has reduced internal sabotage risks and instilled fear among potential sympathizers,” said a senior official.
“The LG's multi-pronged strategy - targeting terrorists, disruptors, and their enablers in government - has significantly weakened terror networks in the Union territory,” the official added.
