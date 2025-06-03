Putin's Ally Dmitry Medvedev Declares Russia's True Goal In Ukraine Peace Talks: 'No Compromise, Only Victory'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian President and current deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, asserted on Tuesday that the ongoing peace talks with Ukraine are designed to ensure a swift and complete Russian victory rather than seek a compromise.

Clarifying Russia's intent behind the Istanbul peace talks , Medvedev wrote on Telegram: "The Istanbul talks are not for striking a compromise peace on someone else's delusional terms but for ensuring our swift victory and the complete destruction of the neo-Nazi regime," in remarks underscoring Moscow's hardline stance amid stalled negotiations.

Medvedev warns of retribution

Speaking on Telegram, Medvedev addressed those concerned about Russian military actions, stating:

"To everyone who is worried and waiting for retribution. It's right to worry – that's what normal people do. Retribution is inevitable."

He added that Russian forces would continue their advance unabated: "Our Army is pushing forward and will continue to advance. Everything that needs to be blown up will be blown up, and those who must be eliminated will be."

Russian demands and stalled negotiations

Medvedev was referring to a Russian memorandum presented to Ukraine during talks in Istanbul on Monday. The demands included Ukraine handing over more territory, adopting neutrality, limiting its military size, and holding new elections.

The talks , lasting only an hour, resulted in an agreement on a prisoner swap and the exchange of 12,000 bodies but failed to secure a ceasefire . Moscow offered a limited, temporary ceasefire for select frontline areas, while Kyiv insisted on a full and unconditional truce.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cautioned that the conflict's resolution was complex: "The settlement issue is extremely complex and involves a large number of nuances. It would be wrong to expect immediate solutions and breakthroughs."

No immediate summit expected

Peskov dismissed prospects of a summit between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in the near future , stating it could only happen after negotiators reach an agreement. This contrasts with US President Donald Trump's openness to such a meeting , supported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan .

Escalation on the ground and renewed attacks

Despite talks, violence continues. Zelensky condemned a Russian rocket attack on the city of Sumy, which killed four civilians and lies near the Russian border. He called the attack proof of Moscow's disregard for peace: "The attack says everything one needs to know about Russia's so-called 'desire' to end this war."

Russian forces recently captured the village of Andriivka in the Sumy region as they seek to establish a buffer zone.

Ukraine's security service claimed a successful underwater attack on the Crimean bridge connecting Russia to the annexed peninsula, leading to a temporary closure. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian delegation arrived in Washington for talks on defense aid and potential new sanctions.

Trump's position

Donald Trump, who has expressed confidence in ending the conflict swiftly if re-elected, has criticised both Putin and Zelensky but refrained from imposing new sanctions on Russia as the war extends.

