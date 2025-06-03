Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Virat Kohli's 18-Year-Wait Ends: Delhi Police Turns RCB's IPL 2025 Win Into Viral Dig At Underage Driving

2025-06-03 07:01:49
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Delhi Police left social media in splits on Tuesday night with a witty, cleverly timed post on X (formerly Twitter), as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy after an 18-year-long wait. The viral quip cleverly drew a parallel between RCB's long-standing title drought and the legal age to obtain a driving license in India - 18 years.

"#Virat jeet ke liye Patience zaroori hai!” wrote the Delhi Police on their official handle. "Dekhlo! 18 saal wait kiya... Aur tum abhi se car, bike chalaane ke liye zidd karte rehte ho papa-mummy se!" it added, sharing a tongue-in-cheek message aimed at underage drivers.

RCB Lifts IPL Trophy After 18 Years

The post came minutes after RCB clinched a nail-biting six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After nearly two decades of heartbreak, near-misses, and endless memes, the franchise - and its iconic talisman, Virat Kohli - finally laid their hands on the elusive IPL trophy.

Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inaugural season in 2008, was visibly emotional after the historic win. His 43-run knock earlier in the match had played a vital role in setting up the team's competitive total of 190/9. But it was the bowlers who turned the game around, with Krunal Pandya (2/17), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38), and Yash Dayal (1/18) shining in crunch moments to thwart a late assault from PBKS batter Shashank Singh (61* off 30).

