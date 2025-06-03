Virat Kohli In Tears After RCB Crowned IPL 2025 Champions, Dedicates Win To Bengaluru (WATCH)

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) After an agonizing wait of 18 years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a thrilling six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The emotional high point came when RCB captain and superstar Virat Kohli, visibly moved to tears, dedicated the historic win to the fans and the city of Bengaluru.

“This win as much for fans as it is for team. It has been 18 years. I have given this team my youth, my prime and experience and finally this day has come. I didn't expect this day would come. I have given every ounce to this team,” Kohli said with emotion after lifting the trophy, his eyes welling up.

RCB crowned IPL 2025 champions, beat PBKS to finally end 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' wait

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Rishi Sunak's RCB fandom takes centre stage, former UK PM's reactions go viral

Related Articles

Kohli also shared a lighter moment, stating,“I will sleep like a baby today,” revealing the immense relief and joy following the long wait for the IPL crown.

“My heart and soul is for Bengaluru. I'll play for RCB till the time I play the IPL,” Kohli affirmed passionately, reinforcing his bond with the franchise and the city.

“This win is for Bengaluru,” he reiterated, showing his deep connection and commitment.

Despite the IPL glory, Kohli maintained perspective on his cricketing priorities, stating,“IPL win is special, but this is 5 levels below Test cricket. This is how much I value Test cricket.”

On his playing style, he added,“I am not going to play as impact player - I want to field - I want to field and make an impact - I am just that kind of player.”

Chasing the title, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a challenging 190/9 in their 20 overs, powered by important contributions from key players. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a steady 43 runs off 35 balls, while Rajat Patidar added a quickfire 26 off 16 deliveries. Liam Livingstone provided valuable support with 26 runs, helping RCB maintain momentum through the middle overs.

Kohli's experience was on full display as he led the charge, despite struggling to find full rhythm. The finishing touches came from Jitesh Sharma's aggressive 24-run cameo in just 10 balls, which helped push the total close to the 190-run mark.

Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) were the standout bowlers for Punjab Kings, applying pressure and taking crucial wickets to keep the target in check. Yet, RCB's batsmen managed to hold their nerve to post a competitive score on the board.

Punjab Kings began their run chase with promise, opening with an aggressive start from Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. Despite the early momentum, key wickets at crucial junctures slowed their progress. Priyansh was caught early for 24, and Prabhsimran fell shortly after for 26.

Shashank Singh emerged as Punjab's hero with a fiery 61* off 30 balls, smashing three fours and six sixes, including a late flurry of sixes in the final over. However, the required run rate kept rising, and wickets kept tumbling around him.

RCB's bowling trio of Krunal Pandya (2/17), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38), and Yash Dayal (1/18) executed disciplined spells, putting relentless pressure on the batsmen. Tight fielding and sharp catches further tightened the noose, culminating in Punjab finishing at 184/7 - six runs short of the target.

Despite their best efforts and Shashank's valiant fightback, Punjab Kings fell agonizingly short in their quest for the IPL title.