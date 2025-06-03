Elon Musk Calls Trump-Backed Spending Bill A 'Disgusting Abomination'
“I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore,” Musk wrote in a post on X.“This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO claimed the bill would push the U.S. budget deficit to $2.5 trillion and warned it would impose long-term economic harm.“It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit... and burden America[n] citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt,” he added.
Musk's criticism comes just days after the expiration of his brief tenure as a special government advisor. The Trump administration had appointed him to support its DOGE initiative, aimed at curbing waste and inefficiency in government programs.
“Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters when asked about Musk's remarks.“It doesn't change the president's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he's sticking to it.”
Earlier in the day, Trump also pushed back against criticism from Senator Rand Paul, who voiced concerns about provisions in the legislation that raise the debt ceiling.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the senator failed to grasp the growth potential embedded in the plan, calling it a driver of“tremendous GROWTH.”
Markets edged higher Tuesday, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) up 0.52% and the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, rising 0.7% in afternoon trading.
