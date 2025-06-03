Korea's Hyundai Reports 8% Jump In US Sales In May: Retail Sentiment Flips Into Bullish Territory

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Korean automaker Hyundai Motor (HYMTF) said on Tuesday that its total sales in the U.S. rose 8% year-on-year in May to 84,521 units.

This was spurred by a rise in sales of Venue, Elantra N, Santa Fe, Ioniq 6, Tucson, and Palisade models, but was offset partially by the drop in sales of Kona, Ioniq 5, and Santa Cruz models.

The Tucson SUV was the company's best-selling vehicle in the month with sales of 19,905 units. Tucson sales accounted for about 24% of the firm's overall sales in the month.

Tucson was followed closely by the company's popular Elantra sedan in May.

Hyundai, which entered the U.S. market in 1986, also sold its 17 millionth vehicle in the geography last month.

Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and research and development facilities.

Hyundai Motor America CEO Randy Parker told Reuters that the company experienced a surge in demand in March and April as consumers rushed to purchase vehicles ahead of the Trump tariffs, potentially leading to a price increase. However, no decisions have been made on changing prices for the company's vehicles due to tariffs, Parker said.

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co. reported that its sales in the U.S. rose 16% year-over-year to 220,959 units in May.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HYMTF jumped from 'bearish' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from 'low' to 'high' levels.

HYMTF's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:15 p.m. ET on June 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

HYMTF is down by over 1% this year and by over 8% over the past 12 months.

