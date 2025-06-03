Marriott CEO Concerned About Shortened Reservation Windows Among Travelers, Says Report: Retail Remains Wary
According to a report by Bloomberg, Capuano noted that consumers are increasingly waiting longer to book hotel rooms, with many making reservations less than 21 days before their stay.
This shift poses challenges for hotel executives, who are uncertain about the sustainability of current trends.
“While we're pleased with the level of growth that we're seeing, you sort of go to sleep at night, and I wonder what's coming tomorrow,” he said.
The Marriott CEO pointed to ongoing issues like trade tensions and immigration enforcement as potential factors impacting travelers' confidence and willingness to commit to plans.
Marriott has over 30 brands, managing nearly 8,800 properties and more than 1.5 million rooms worldwide across hotels, residences, and timeshares.
For the first quarter of 2025 (Q1), the hospitality major's revenue increased 5% to $6.263 billion, beating the analysts' consensus estimate of $6.179 billion, as per Finchat data.
The company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32 also beat the consensus estimate of $2.25.
First-quarter RevPAR (revenue per available room) improved 4.1% worldwide, with 3.3% growth in the U.S. and Canada and 5.9% growth in international markets.
Following the strong results, the company's board of directors increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.67 per share from the previous $0.63 per share.
Marriott recently introduced Series by Marriott, a new global brand targeting midscale and upscale hotels, aiming to grow its reach by integrating high-quality regional properties into its portfolio while allowing them to retain their local identity.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Marriott remained in 'bearish' territory.
MAR's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:15 p.m. ET on June 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
Marriott stock has declined by over 4% in 2025 and gained over 16% in the last 12 months.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Amboss Launches Rails: Empowering Bitcoin Yield And Lightning Network Growth
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment