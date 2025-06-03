Trump Reportedly Wants To Coordinate With Japan On Golden Dome Project
According to a report by Reuters, citing Nikkei, Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba had a conversation over a phone call this month.
The Nikkei report stated that a potential collaboration between the U.S. and Japan on the Golden Dome project could center around developing systems to intercept incoming threats.
Earlier in May, President Trump picked his concept for the Golden Dome missile shield system and said that he expects it to be operational before the end of his current term, which is 2029.
The system is expected to include both ground- and space-based capabilities, including interception. While there is no system or list of capabilities ready yet, the Pentagon and the Northern Command are working on it.
It's not clear yet if the Trump administration wants to outsource the development of interception capabilities to other countries–neither the initial capabilities document, nor a list of vendors has been picked yet.
This also comes close on the heels of the much-awaited U.S. Steel-Nippon deal–President Trump spoke about it at a rally in Pittsburgh, while announcing plans to double steel tariffs to 50% from 25%.
The Trump administration also sought funding for the Golden Dome project from Canada–the President offered to extend the shield to the northern neighbor for $61 billion.
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has estimated that the U.S. may have to spend as much as $542 billion over 20 years to develop and launch the space interceptors, far higher than the $175 billion projection.
Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500, was up 0.54% at the time of writing.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment