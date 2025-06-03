MARA Stock Rises As Bitcoin Production Soars In May, But Extreme Pessimism Grips Retail Crowd

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Shares of digital asset technology firm MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA) traded over 4% higher on Tuesday after the company announced its unaudited bitcoin production figures for May 2025.

The firm reported significant increases in both the number of blocks won and the amount of bitcoin produced compared to the previous month.

In May, MARA won 282 blocks, marking a 38% increase from April's 205 blocks. The company produced a total of 950 BTC during the month, representing a 35% increase from the 705 BTC produced in April.

This translates to an average of 30.7 BTC mined per day, compared to 23.5 BTC in April. Additionally, the company's energized hashrate increased by 2.0% sequentially, to 58.3 EH/s, up from 57.3 EH/s the previous month.

As of May 31, 2025, MARA held a total of 49,179 BTC. The company chose not to sell any of its bitcoin holdings during the month, indicating a strategy focused on accumulation.

“Production in May also benefited from block reward luck. Since launch, MARA Pool's block reward luck has outperformed the network average by over 10%, contributing to our industry-leading block production,” said Chairman and CEO Fred Thiel.

For the first quarter of 2025 (Q1), MARA's revenue climbed 29.4% YoY to $213.8 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $217.5 million, as per Finchat data.

The company held $2.08 million in cash and equivalents as of the end of March.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MARA changed to 'extremely bearish' from 'bearish'.

MARA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:30 a.m. ET on June 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said MARA stock lagged in comparison with its peers, like Coinbase and Strategy.

MARA shares have lost over 10% year-to-date and over 23% in the last 12 months.

