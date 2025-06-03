Mcdonald's French Fry Supplier Lamb Weston Reportedly Facing Shareholder Revolt Over Board Performance
The hedge fund is weighing a proxy fight and has until the end of June to nominate directors for election to the 11-member board.
Jana, which owns about 7% of the $8 billion frozen potato company, commissioned an independent survey last month to gauge investor sentiment following a 37% drop in the stock price over the past year and the January appointment of a new CEO.
According to the letter seen by Reuters, more than 80% of surveyed shareholders supported a significant overhaul of the board, and average confidence in the current board scored just 1.3 on a 10-point scale.
Jana called the recent CEO change a“perfunctory” move that fails to address deeper governance and operational issues.
“Lamb Weston's board cannot magically erase years of systematic failures and the destruction of billions of dollars of shareholder value through a perfunctory CEO change,” wrote Scott Ostfeld, managing partner and portfolio manager at Jana. He encouraged fellow shareholders to engage directly with the company.
Lamb Weston's stock traded flat on Tuesday morning. The company is the largest French fries supplier to McDonald's (MCD), accounting for about 13% of its sales.
In October last year, Lamb Weston announced a restructuring plan that included closing its older production plant in Washington and cutting about 4% of its workforce, which impacted around 375 employees.
The company said the move was primarily driven by a decline in demand for larger fries, partly due to McDonald's $5 Meal Deal promotion that encouraged customers to buy smaller fries instead of medium or large ones.
Jana has been preparing for a potential boardroom fight, including identifying possible board nominees such as former Lamb Weston executive chairman Timothy McLevish, according to Reuters.
Neither Jana nor Lamb Weston has commented on the report.
Lamb Weston's stock has fallen more than 18% this year and nearly 40% over the past 12 months.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<
Read also: Google's Android Power Faces New Threat From Samsung-Perplexity Talks, Says BofA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment