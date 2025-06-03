Dollar General Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q1 Earnings Beat, FY25 Guidance Hike

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Shares of Dollar General (DG) surged more than 10% during Tuesday's pre-market trading session after the company's first-quarter earnings surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Dollar General reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 in the first quarter (Q1), beating analyst estimates of $1.48, according to Stocktwits data.

The discount retailer's Q1 sales stood at $10.40 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $10.29 billion.

Dollar General said its same-store sales increased 2.4% year-on-year.

Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO, said he's pleased with the company's results, including same-store sales and EPS results.

“Our efforts to improve execution and enhance the associate and customer experience are yielding positive outcomes in both our operational performance and our financial results,” Vasos said.

The company stated that positive contributions from both new and same-store sales drove its top-line growth.

However, Dollar General warned that tariffs have created uncertainty, which it expects to continue throughout the year.

It updated its guidance for the fiscal year 2025, after considering tariffs and its Q1 performance.

Dollar General increased its sales growth guidance to 3.70% to 4.70%, up from its previous estimate of 3.40% to 4.40%.

For EPS, the company narrowed its guidance to $5.20 to $5.80, from its previous estimate of $5.10 to $5.80.

It expects to incur $1.3 billion to $1.50 billion in capital expenditure during the year, with plans to open 575 new stores in the U.S. and 15 new stores in Mexico. It also expects to remodel 4,250 stores and relocate 45 stores during the year.

Dollar General said it expects no share repurchases in 2025, and declared a dividend of $0.59 per share, payable on or before July 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 8, 2025.

Dollar General's stock is up over 28% year-to-date, but it has declined more than 30% over the past 12 months.

