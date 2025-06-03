The Future Of Legal Research: Laina Chan And Xraised Explore Human-AI Collaboration In Groundbreaking Interview

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SYDNEY , AUSTRALIA, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a powerful second installment of the series“A World Without Lawyers: Is Automated Decision-Making the Future?”, renowned barrister and legal thought leader Laina Chan joined Xraised to unpack the evolving landscape of legal AI research and what it means for the legal profession. Titled“The Partnership – What AI Can (and Can't) Do”, the conversation dives deep into the dynamics of AI-human collaboration and how legal research is transforming-not disappearing.

Augmentation, Not Replacement: A Smarter Approach to Legal AI Research

Chan emphasized a crucial shift in mindset: AI doesn't replace lawyers-it enhances them. Drawing from her experience with MiAI , she illustrated how legal professionals are now working faster and smarter, thanks to AI-driven tools that accelerate tasks like document review and precedent scanning. But, as she explained,“AI works on probabilities and pattern recognition-it doesn't understand the law or justice.”

A compelling case Chan referenced was an Indian Supreme Court judgment that AI tools misinterpreted the basis of the final outcome because there was no clear signposting and structure in the judgment. This highlights that contextual interpretation remains a human strength.“AI didn't 'get' the nuance of the case. That's where we step in,” she noted.



Managing Overtrust: Why Human Training Still Matters

As legal AI research continues to evolve, Chan warned against an overreliance on machine outputs, especially among junior lawyers.“Verify the AI's outputs,” she stated emphatically, describing how overtrust in machine-generated results can lead to critical legal missteps.

AI may generate outputs quickly, but critical thinking, judgment, and legal strategy remain firmly in human hands.“We can't allow AI to make the law feel like a 'click-and-go' process,” she said.



Curiosity Enhanced, Not Curbed

Contrary to fears that automation stifles creativity, Chan argued that AI can actually fuel legal curiosity. By taking over repetitive tasks, lawyers are free to explore novel arguments, creative interpretations, and strategic insights.

“AI frees us from drudgery so we can go deeper,” she shared.“This is where legal innovation really begins-when lawyers are curious again.”



Intelligent Friction: Why MiAI Doesn't Just 'Please the User'

When asked whether AI should challenge lawyers instead of simply assisting them, Chan introduced a bold design philosophy behind MiAI.“MiAI is designed not to please the user. If we don't know the answer, we say so. We challenge the user to think.”

This intelligent friction fosters deeper legal analysis and reinforces that AI is a lens, not a compass. Navigation, ethics, and accountability still lie with the human lawyer.



What Machines Can't Replace: Judgment and Common Sense

In a world increasingly shaped by algorithms, Chan stressed that the most underestimated human contribution to AI-assisted workflows is simple but essential: judgment and common sense.

“AI can summarize, but it can't strategize. It can suggest, but it can't decide.” These qualities, she argued, are what truly define a great lawyer-qualities that cannot be encoded into any model.



Redefining the Role of Lawyers in the AI Era

The interview concluded with a powerful reminder that justice is a human endeavor, not a technical equation.“The law is not just a system-it's a story,” Chan said.“And only lawyers can tell it.”

Through MiAI and other emerging platforms, the legal field is entering a hybrid era, where legal AI research supports deeper analysis but never replaces human accountability. Chan's vision isn't a world without lawyers-it's a world where they're more empowered than ever.



About MiAI

MiAI is a legal AI tool that assists lawyers in drafting, researching, and strategizing with speed and transparency. Built with ethical design principles, MiAI is committed to augmenting legal professionals-never replacing them.



About Xraised

Xraised is a global media platform dedicated to exploring the impact of innovation, ethics, and disruption across industries. Their interview series on the future of law dives into how AI is transforming the legal landscape from the inside out.

