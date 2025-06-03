Peace Begins With Partnerships As Western Equatorians Unite On The International Day Of United Nations (UN) Peacekeepers

As the sun sets on a week-long build-up to the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, hundreds of people gather at Freedom Square in Yambio, Western Equatoria.

Some belong to local women's groups, others are civil society activists, and most are community members supporting efforts to empower women and advocate for gender equality and peace.

Under the theme,“Peace Begins with Me”, the event kicked off with a friendly female football match between United Nations peacekeepers and local women, including those serving in security forces.

The crowd also enjoyed traditional dances, comedy, and other musical performances which encouraged those present to celebrate their diversity while embracing unity.

The importance of partnerships between the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, local authorities and other stakeholders was also emphasized.

“We have seen the presence of peacekeepers for over 10 years. We worked together, we fought together, to ensure that relative peace comes to Tambura. We stand with you to work for peace,” says Western Equatoria, Acting Governor, James Severino.

The participants focused on the importance of de-escalating tensions and promoting peace in the conflict-prone area, which has been heavily impacted by military confrontations between forces aligned with the main parties to the peace agreement as well as intercommunal conflict.

UNMISS is continuing all efforts to prevent the country from relapsing back into civil war, to preserve and progress the peace agreement, and build sustainable peace so that free, fair, and credible elections can take place.

“We have worked hard together and collaborated in greater Tambura, the eastern counties of the State and here in Yambio to protect civilians and create a safe environment for community dialogue,” said UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer, Emmanuel Dukundane.“We are committed to continuing to strengthen our partnership to deliver sustainable peace across the State.”

Local partners also paid their respects to the peacekeepers serving with UNMISS, who lost their lives while serving the cause of peace in South Sudan over the past year.

“Our brothers and sisters, the peacekeepers, have laid down their lives for the sake of peace,” said Western Equatoria Legislative Assembly Speaker, Wakila Charles.“Ask yourself, am I in peace in my home? As Members of Parliament, as a leader, we are representing our community. If peace starts with me, that means my home will be peaceful, my community, and the State.”

As South Sudan continues to experience political instability and a deteriorating security situation, communities in Western Equatoria remain hopeful that, together, they can lay the foundations for a peaceful and prosperous future.

