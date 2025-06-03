Dubai Judicial Institute Signs Mou With French National School For The Judiciary To Foster Judicial Training

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The key objective of the MoU is to promote collaboration and enhance legal expertise.

The Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the French National School for the Judiciary (École Nationale de la Magistrature – ENM) as part of its efforts to reinforce strategic partnerships and promote the exchange of judicial and legal expertise. The key objective of the agreement is to reinforce bilateral collaboration in judicial training, develop shared insights to improve the capabilities of judicial members and navigate legal challenges of the modern world.

The MoU was signed at the headquarters of DJI in the presence of Her Excellency Judge Dr Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of DJI, Judge Haffide Boulakras, Deputy Director of the ENM in Paris, and Judge Philippe Solomon from the Cultural Attaché Office at the French Embassy in Abu Dhabi. The agreement signifies a comprehensive framework for joint efforts across various judicial training fields and exchange of best legal practices. Furthermore, it aligns with the Institute's mission to prepare and qualify judicial cadres and supports its vision to strengthen its position as a pioneering institution in judicial training that showcases legal excellence and global competitiveness.

Through this agreement, both parties seek to strengthen their cooperation in creating curricula and academic programs, facilitating the exchange of expertise, and hosting joint events. These efforts are aimed at meeting training requirements and supporting developmental goals.