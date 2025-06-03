Barrick Completes Sale Of 50% Interest In The Donlin Gold Project
TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) (TSX:ABX) announced today that it has completed the divestiture of its 50% interest in the Donlin Gold Project in Alaska to affiliates of Paulson Advisers LLC and NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. (NYSE American, TSX:NG) for $1 billion in cash.
Enquiries:
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: ...
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment