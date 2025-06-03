Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Highlights The Advantages Of Dubai's Digital Business Ecosystem To 56 European Companies And Welcomes Around 600 Visitors During GITEX Europe

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy invited digital businesses from Germany and across Europe to take part in Expand North Star 2025 in Dubai, the world's largest event for startups and investors.

The Chamber held discussions with 35 investors and 28 ecosystem partners to explore opportunities for collaboration in the digital economy and innovation fields.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, successfully concluded its participation as the official Digital Ecosystem Partner at GITEX Europe recently, which took place recently in Berlin.

As part of its efforts to showcase the extensive growth opportunities across advanced technology sectors in Dubai, the chamber held meetings with 56 European companies during the exhibition. These included three unicorn companies and 21 digital firms each generating annual revenues of over US$ 100 million. Discussions focused on the unique advantages of Dubai's digital business ecosystem, with participants representing a wide range of digital sectors.

The chamber also hosted a roundtable discussion with 35 investors and 28 digital ecosystem partners from Germany and across Europe, aimed at exploring new avenues for collaboration in the fields of digital economy and innovation.

The chamber's participation came as part of its broader efforts to reinforce Dubai's position as a leading global hub for the digital economy. It also provided a valuable platform to showcase the emirate's world-class infrastructure, competitive advantages, and considerable growth opportunities for entrepreneurs and international businesses, particularly those from Europe seeking to expand into the Dubai market.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy's stand at GITEX Europe welcomed around 580 visitors, offering them insights into Dubai's comprehensive value proposition as a global hub for digital businesses and entrepreneurs. Attendees also had the opportunity to learn more about the chamber's key initiatives, including the Business in Dubai platform, an innovative gateway that supports digital companies in establishing or growing their presence in the emirate through tailored services and business matchmaking.

During the exhibition, the chamber actively promoted participation in Expand North Star 2025, encouraging digital startups from Germany and across Europe to join the world's largest event for startups and investors, which will take place in Dubai this October. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the event offers an exceptional platform for companies seeking global exposure and funding opportunities.

As part of the GITEX Europe programme, a startup pitch competition was held, resulting in Czech firm Battery Check and Portuguese company Wise World being selected for fully sponsored participation at Expand North Star 2025, courtesy of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

To further highlight the opportunities available in Dubai's innovation ecosystem, the chamber hosted three Dubai-based companies at its stand. These included CAFU, a leading digital platform offering on-demand vehicle services; Moove, a mobility fintech that empowers ride-hailing and logistics entrepreneurs through revenue-based vehicle financing; and Dub Dev Technologies, a tech company delivering AI, IoT, and simulation solutions.

About:

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a global leader in the digital economy; attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments; and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.