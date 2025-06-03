Chambersburg Storyteller Stephen Holoviak Discusses New Book--Retribution--At Franklin County Visitors Bureau's June Lunch & Learn
The event is being held in the second floor Great Room of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. In keeping with the dining in Retribution, a Veroni Café lunch buffet, featuring foods of the Central and Southern portions of Mexico, is planned. Vegetarian options will be provided.
Franklin County Visitors Bureau Lunch & Learns are free events, but registration is required. Reserve tickets here.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060.
SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment