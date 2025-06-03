Chambersburg Storyteller Stephen Holoviak Discusses New Book--Retribution--At Franklin County Visitors Bureau's June Lunch & Learn

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Holoviak, a retired professor of management and leadership at Penn State Mont Alto and former dean of the John L. Grove College of Business at Shippensburg University, started penning whodunit fiction after writing hundreds of articles and books related to management, human resources, leadership, and business. On the surface, the fiction genre seems very different from years working in non-fiction. Holoviak will share his perspectives on research and development of plot, creation of characters, importance of setting, and the storytelling process. Plus, Holoviak will have copies of Retribution on hand for purchase and signing.

The event is being held in the second floor Great Room of the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center. In keeping with the dining in Retribution, a Veroni Café lunch buffet, featuring foods of the Central and Southern portions of Mexico, is planned. Vegetarian options will be provided.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau Lunch & Learns are free events, but registration is required. Reserve tickets here.

