Endeavour Silver Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Voting Results And Retirement Of Ricardo Campoy
|DIRECTORS
|NUMBER OF SHARES
| PERCENTAGE OF VOTES
CAST
|FOR
| WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Rex J. McLennan
|78,925,775
|16,641,936
|82.59%
|17.41%
|Margaret M. Beck
|94,445,855
|1,121,856
|98.83%
|1.17%
|Daniel Dickson
|94,821,211
|746,500
|99.22%
|0.78%
|Amy Jacobsen
|94,670,510
|897,202
|99.06%
|0.94%
|Angela Johnson
|93,733,044
|1,834,668
|98.08%
|1.92%
|Kenneth Pickering
|80,323,860
|15,243,851
|84.05%
|15.95%
|Mario D. Szotlender
|93,983,060
|1,584,651
|98.34%
|1.66%
All director nominees were re‐elected.
Shareholders voted 98.50% in favour of setting the number of directors at seven. In addition, shareholders also voted 86.58% in favour of re‐appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.
Retirement of Ricardo Campoy
The Company would like to extend its deepest gratitude to Ricardo Campoy for his 14 years of commitment to the Board.
“On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Ricardo for his steadfast leadership and many contributions over the years,” said Rex McLennan, Chairman of the Board.“His experience and guidance have been instrumental to the Company's progress, and we wish him the best as he moves into this next chapter of retirement.”
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and Peru, and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.
Contact Information
Allison Pettit
Director, Investor Relations
Email: ...
Website:
