'Wicked' AND 'The Wedding Banquet' Lead Pride Awards 2025 Nominations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 PRIDE AWARDS, presented by America's Rainbow Film Festival (ARFF) will take place on Sunday, June 29, 2025 at the Lincoln Center, New York City at 8pm ET.The PRIDE AWARDS is an annual celebration of excellence within the LGBT(Q)i(A)?+ community and its allies. The event, which includes a dynamic one-day summit and a star-studded awards ceremony, happens during Pride Month, uniting trailblazers, creators, and advocates across industries to amplify impact and elevate voices.This year's programming focuses on visibility, advocacy, and empowerment. The summit will feature curated panels, screenings, and networking spaces centered on wellness, representation, leadership, and creative collaboration.“The PRIDE AWARDS were created to recognize not just the talent and accomplishments of our community, but the courage and resilience it takes to thrive and lead unapologetically,” said N. Mabasa-Mathope, Founder and President of the PRIDE AWARDS.“In 2025, we are not only honoring outstanding individuals - we're building both bridges and legacy.”The awards and summit represent a full-circle moment in LGBT(Q)i(A)?+ advocacy and celebration - placing power in the hands of the community and acknowledging those using their platforms for purpose and pride.The PRIDE AWARDS red carpet begins at 6:00 PM ET, followed by the Awards Show, concluding Pride Month 2025 with a celebration of queer brilliance, representation, and cultural impact.AWARD CATEGORIES & NOMINEESFilm & TV Awards (Competitive Category).Best Picture: The Parenting; Wicked; Ponyboi; Queens of the Dead; Queer; Magazine Dreams; Love Me; I Don't Understand You; Egghead & Twinkie; The Wedding Banquet.Best Series or Miniseries: P-Valley; Clean Slate; Mid-Century Modern; American Horror Stories; RuPaul's Drag Race.Best Actor in a Motion Picture: Colman Domingo, Daniel Craig, Bowen Yang, Jonathan Majors, Nik Dodani.Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Kristen Stewart, Cynthia Erivo, Lily Gladstone, Karla Sofia Gascon, Sabrina Jieafa.Best Actor in a Series or Miniseries: Bowen Yang, Nicco Annan, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Jacob Anderson.Best Actress in a Series or Miniseries: Laverne Cox, Bella Ramsey, Niecy Nash, Jules Latimer, Rosamund Pike.Best Supporting (Actor): Wilson Cruz, Christopher Walken, Sam Reid, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Bowen Yang.Best Supporting (Actress): Ariana Grande, Margaret Cho, Akira Akbar, Isabela Merced, Sophie Okonedo.Best Ensemble Cast (Motion Picture): Wicked; Sacramento; Things Like This; Magazine Dreams; Companion.Best Ensemble Cast (Series or Miniseries): Severance; Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire; The Last of Us; Mid-Century Modern; What We Do In The Shadows.Best Documentary: Black As U R; Enigma; Move Ya Body: The Birth of House; Lady Like; Coexistence, My Ass!; Pee-Wee As Himself.Best International Film: On Becoming a Guinea Fowl; ASOG; Viet and Nam; Eat The Night; Rains of BabelAdditional categories include the following:.Best Director, Screenplay, Teleplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Soundtrack, Music Score, Sound Design, Editing, and Costume DesignGlam and Other Media Awards.Best HMU: Kristofer Buckle, Sir John, Dallas Christopher, Jose Corella, Larry Sims.Best Stylist: Brad Goreski, Ty Hunter, Dione Demetries, Dona Adrian, Zerina Akers.Best Music Video: Billie Eilish –“Lunch”; Janelle Monáe –“Lipstick Lover”; Black Roses –“Let's Dance Together”; Mira –“Ring Ring”; Saucy Santana –“Bounce”.Best Commercial: Starbucks –“Coffee Frenemies”; Coca-Cola -“Taste the Feeling”; NYX –“That's Suspicious” – Cardi B; Volkswagen –“A Lesbian Wedding”; Starry –“It's Time to See Other Sodas” – Ice Spice; Mountain Dew –“Audrey Plaza Having a Blast”.Best Stage Play: Kinky Boots; Cabaret; Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue; Oh Mary, & JulietCommunity Honorary Awards.Lifetime Achievement Award: Sir Elton John.Actors in Drag on Screen: John Leguizamo.Best Executive Award: Dennis Williams, SVP Corporate Social Responsibility at Warner Bros. Discovery/HBO.Humanitarian Award: Rashad Robinson.Philanthropist Award: Erik Bottcher.HIV/AIDS Advocate Award: Luna Ortiz.Political/Activism Award: Karine Jean-Pierre.Ally Advocate Award: Johanne Morne.Fashion Forward Award: Telfar ClemensFor complete list of awards and nominees visit for more updates.To apply for media or talent credentials, please complete the registration form by Friday, June 20, 2025.

