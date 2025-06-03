Twin Hospitality Group Inc. Announces Participation At The Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Virtual Conference
A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website under the“Investors” section, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.
Twin Hospitality Group Inc.
Twin Hospitality Group Inc. is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates specialty casual dining restaurant concepts with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands. For more information, visit .
About Twin PeaksFounded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks has 116 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business, surrounded by scenic views and wall-to-wall TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared-to-order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket and wings, guests can expect menu items that satisfy every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit For more information, visit
About Noble Capital Markets
Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.
About Channelchek
Noble launched in 2018 – an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.
Investor Relations:
ICR
...
Media Relations:
Destinee Rollins
...
