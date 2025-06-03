The Law Office Of Justin C. Frankel Secures Disability Benefits For Client After Prudential Denial

Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, PC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Office of Justin C. Frankel recently overturned a wrongful long-term disability (LTD) denial by Prudential for a senior business analyst. The client, an experienced professional in insurance and investments, could no longer work due to severe medical conditions, including epilepsy, chronic pain, and neurological disorders.

Despite strong medical evidence, Prudential rejected the client's claim. Justin Frankel's firm, known for challenging unfair private and ERISA disability denials , successfully appealed the decision.

This victory highlights ongoing struggles with insurers denying valid disability claims, even when backed by clear documentation.

Challenging the Denial and Securing Justice

Prudential's review process was riddled with red flags. It used paper-only reviews by internal consultants who never met or examined the client, relied on third-party vendors known for biased reporting, and cherry-picked records while ignoring key evidence. It also failed to perform a proper vocational assessment and overlooked how the client's conditions directly impaired their ability to function in a cognitively demanding role.

The Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, PC, immediately launched an appeal, working closely with the client's physicians to compile thorough and objective medical support. The appeal dismantled Prudential's flawed reasoning and exposed multiple violations of ERISA's requirement for a“full and fair review.” The overwhelming evidence left no room for doubt-the client was entitled to LTD benefits.

“We don't back down when insurers try to bury the truth under bureaucracy,” Frankel said.“We bring facts, law, and compassion together to build the strongest case possible.”

Prudential ultimately reversed its denial , restoring the benefits our client rightfully deserved.

Why You Need Justin Frankel on Your Side

When insurance companies deny valid long-term disability claims, policyholders often feel powerless. That's when law firms like Justin Frankel's step in to take on insurers that wrongfully reject claims.

“Every denied claim represents someone's livelihood at risk,” says Frankel.“Our goal is to ensure fairness and push back when insurers cut corners.”

With a track record of challenging unfair denials, Frankel's law firm provides aggressive advocacy for those left struggling after a long term disability denial or termination. If you've been turned down or fear you might be, experienced legal support could make the difference in securing the coverage you're owed.

