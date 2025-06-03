The Boob Bus Partners With Cigna Healthcare To Expand Access To Breast Cancer Screenings Across Utah

The Boob Bus

ABUS suite inside The Boob Bus

Serving More Than 1900 Utah Women Since Its Launch, The Boob Bus Continues To Expand Access To Breast Cancer Screening With New Insurance Contract

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In another step towards increasing access to breast cancer screening services to women in Utah, The Boob Bus is proud to announce a new contract with Cigna Healthcare, a global health services company that offers a variety of insurance plans and products.Through this partnership, The Boob Bus will deploy its state-of-the-art mobile facility to women and members within the Cigna network, making it easier for more women to receive life-saving breast health services. The Boob Bus is the only mobile screening unit in the country with an automated breast ultrasound (ABUS), offering a modern, comfortable environment for screenings and increasing early detection options, particularly for women with dense breast tissue.“This partnership with Cigna Healthcare allows us to bring critical breast cancer screenings directly to more women across Utah,” says The Boob Bus Co-Founder Rena Vanzo.“We're especially focused on reaching rural and underserved communities where access to these services can be limited. Now, women who are members of Cigna Healthcare have more options for when, where, and how they receive their care - without worrying about whether their insurance will cover it.”To book a 3D screening mammogram , dense breast ultrasound screen, or genetic testing with The Boob Bus, visit their website. Follow The Boob Bus on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn for information on upcoming launch events, campaigns and how to book a party which can include further services such as cosmetics.Media Contact:Annie Cutler Davis(310) 850-5442...About The Boob BusThe Boob Bus is Utah's first mobile mammography and breast imaging service offering dense breast ultrasound, genetic testing, and cosmetic injectables with a mission to enhance women's health globally and client well-being individually by normalizing both medically necessary and elective procedures in an easy-to-access, fun, and supportive environment. Founded in 2024, The Boob Bus has provided breast imaging and genetic testing to over 1900 women in the state of Utah.###

