ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Sitio Royalties Corp.
NEW YORK, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR ) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNOM ), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG ). Stockholders will receive 0.4855 shares of Class A common stock of a new holding company for each share of Sitio Royalties Class A common stock that they hold. Unitholders of Sitio Royalties' operating subsidiary will receive 0.4855 units of Viper Energy's operating subsidiary and a corresponding amount of Class B common stock of the new holding company for each share of Sitio Royalties Class C common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $4.1 billion and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.
If you are a stockholder of Sitio Royalties Corp. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: . You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit .
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
