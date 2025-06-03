Aecon Announces Voting Results Of Annual General Meeting
|Name of Nominee
|Votes in Favour
|% Votes in Favour
|Votes Against
|% Votes Against
|John M. Beck
|26,895,688
|92.29%
|2,248,222
|7.71%
|Susan Wolburgh Jenah
|27,913,047
|95.78%
|1,230,863
|4.22%
|Leslie Kass
|28,070,793
|96.32%
|1,073,117
|3.68%
|Stuart Lee
|28,380,715
|97.38%
|763,196
|2.62%
|Rod Phillips
|28,366,185
|97.33%
|777,726
|2.67%
|Eric Rosenfeld
|26,671,825
|91.52%
|2,472,085
|8.48%
|Jean-Louis Servranckx
|28,378,633
|97.37%
|765,278
|2.63%
|Deborah S. Stein
|27,636,327
|94.83%
|1,507,583
|5.17%
|Scott Stewart
|28,969,978
|99.40%
|173,933
|0.60%
|Scott Thon
|27,546,672
|94.52%
|1,597,238
|5.48%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
|Votes in Favour
|% Votes in Favour
|Votes Against
|% Votes Against
|27,588,698
|94.66%
|1,555,213
|5.34%
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors
|Votes in Favour
|% Votes in Favour
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|28,308,487
|96.60%
|996,923
|3.40%
Dividend
Aecon's board of directors approved its next quarterly dividend of 19 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 23, 2025. Unless indicated otherwise, all common share dividends paid by Aecon to shareholders are designated as“eligible” dividends for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
About Aecon
Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.
Statement on Forward-Looking Information
The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements which may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein. Risk factors are discussed in greater detail in Section 13 –“Risk Factors” in Aecon's 2024 Management Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and Aecon's Management Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, each filed on SEDAR+ (). Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
For further information:
Adam Borgatti
SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
416-297-2600
...
Nicole Court
Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications
416-297-2600
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment