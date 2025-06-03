AMD Direct Appoints AF Distributors As Exclusive Western U.S. Distribution Partner

AMD Direct enters a strategic distribution partnership with AF Distributors.

AF Distributors to provide enhanced dealer support, local inventory, and faster fulfillment for AMD Direct's growing portfolio of premium outdoor living brands

- Dennis Smith, CEO & PresidentHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AMD Direct , a leading provider of premium outdoor living products, is pleased to announce a strategic distribution partnership with AF Distributors . This new collaboration will serve to strengthen AMD Direct's presence across the Western United States while enhancing customer service, delivery speed and dealer engagement throughout the region.Under the new agreement, AF Distributors will take over regional distribution responsibilities previously managed directly by AMD Direct. AF's appointment as the exclusive distributor for the Western U.S. includes coverage of California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming.“This partnership allows AMD Direct to focus on brand development while ensuring our customers in the Western U.S. receive best-in-class distribution and support,” said Dennis Smith, CEO & President of AMD Direct.“AF Distributors brings an incredible combination of infrastructure, market knowledge and integrity. We're confident in their ability to grow our presence and serve dealers at an even higher level.”Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Phoenix, AF Distributors has become a major force in outdoor living and hearth product distribution. The company operates over 250,000 square feet of warehouse space across six Phoenix facilities, Sacramento, and Dallas, with a new 100,000-square-foot distribution center nearing completion. Their long history with AMD Direct's Summerset brand laid the foundation for this expanded partnership.“For us, this isn't just a new distribution line. It's personal,” said Keith Richardson, President of AF Distributors.“We helped build the Summerset brand in Phoenix from the ground up more than a decade ago, and this partnership is a natural extension of that journey. We know the dealers, we ship fast, we keep deep inventory, and we're ready to raise the bar on customer support for AMD's growing brand portfolio.”In the coming months, the partnership also allows AMD Direct to expand the reach of newer brands like TrueFlame, which AF is excited to introduce to more dealers throughout the region. With training underway and inventory plans in motion, the transition is designed to be seamless and beneficial for existing and new AMD Direct dealers.“Our goal is simple: help our customers succeed,” added Richardson.“We believe if we put the customer first-whether that's same-day shipping, personalized sales support, or technical training-the brand will grow organically. That's how we've built our reputation, and that's what we're bringing to AMD's dealers.”About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration, fire features and storage solutions. AMD Direct's brands include Summerset Grills, Firegear, TrueFlame, Crossray Infrared Grills, HEATSTRIP and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit .

Mirjam Lippuner

Get Ink DIY

+1 920-395-8998

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.