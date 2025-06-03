Hollywood Trailblazer Lafaye Baker Releases Powerful Anthology Book Elevating Young Adult Voices

A Collection of Stories Inspiring Healing and Self-Discovery from the Next Generation of Changemakers

- LaFaye BakerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed Hollywood stuntwoman, activist, and nonprofit founder La Faye Baker is amplifying the voices of young women with her groundbreaking new book, You're Not Listening To...What I Have to Say, a timeless and courageous anthology book that confronts the emotional realities teen girls and young adults face today.Far more than a book, You're Not Listening To...What I Have to Say is a rallying cry for awareness, healing, and systemic change. This powerful anthology features 25 first-person stories from teen girls, alongside the author's own personal journey, who courageously confront real-life struggles such as depression, bullying, suicidal thoughts, and identity challenges. With unflinching honesty and emotional depth, each story highlights the resilience forged through therapy, community, and self-discovery. Together, they create a compelling resource for educators, counselors, and youth advocates committed to social-emotional learning, trauma-informed care, and mental health equity.Through this poignant collection, Baker brings her lifelong mission full circle: creating safe, validating spaces where young voices are not just heard, but championed. You're Not Listening to What I Have to Say urges adults to meet youth where they are and equip them with the tools to heal, thrive, and lead.“As a child, I often felt invisible, unseen because of my background, my upbringing, and the color of my skin,” says Baker.“My confidence was shattered before it had the chance to grow. That pain stayed with me, but it also became my purpose. This book is for every girl who has ever felt silenced or small. Their voices deserve to echo.”Baker is no stranger to breaking barriers. As one of the first African American women to make her mark as a stunt performer in Hollywood, she's used her platform to disrupt the status quo. Through her nonprofit Diamond in the RAW, she's spent decades empowering girls from underserved communities with leadership training, creative arts programs, and access to mentorship in the entertainment industry and beyond.Nearly 10 years in the making, Baker takes her advocacy to the page with You're Not Listening To...What I Have to Say, curating a chorus of fearless young writers who refuse to be overlooked.With Baker's bold vision and unshakable commitment to youth empowerment, the book serves as an essential tool for:Schools and educators implementing trauma-informed or SEL curriculum- Mental health professionals supporting youth in crisis- Parents and caregivers striving to better connect with and understand their daughters- Community leaders and policymakers committed to meaningful, youth-driven changeLa Faye Baker is currently booking school visits, keynote appearances, youth panels, and empowerment workshops nationwide to bring the conversation to communities across the country.To learn more about author LaFaye Baker and to purchase You're Not Listening To...What I Have to Say, visit .

