Join Pet Partners' World's Largest Pet Walk To Support Therapy Animal Teams Worldwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unlike typical fundraiser walks, there's no set course or time. Participants can walk solo, with family and friends, at work, or in their local community. You can walk anywhere, anytime. Whether you stroll around the block or hike your favorite trail, with or without a pet, this event is about celebrating the human-animal bond and raising vital funds for the Pet Partners Therapy Animal Program.

"The World's Largest Pet Walk is more than a fundraiser: it's an event that gets us moving with our pets, demonstrating one more way they positively impact human health," said C. Annie Peters, President & CEO of Pet Partners. "And, with every step, walkers help support therapy animals that make meaningful visits to people in need throughout the year."

Registration for this event is free, and participants are encouraged to fundraise in support of therapy animal visits. Fundraisers who reach key milestones by August 15 will receive special event gear, including a commemorative bandanna or t-shirt. Additional incentive levels and recognition opportunities are available throughout the campaign.

Pet Partners is urging individuals, families, companies, and community groups to walk, fundraise, and spread the word. All proceeds help recruit, train, and register volunteer therapy animal teams who deliver these life-changing visits.

Visit petpartners/worldslargestpetwalk to start a team or donate. Whether you're walking with a pet or in their honor, every step makes a difference. Share your journey online with #WorldsLargestPetWalk and help raise awareness of the incredible impact therapy animals make every day.

About Pet Partners

Pet Partners is the leader in the therapy animal field for registering volunteer teams. Since 1977, we have supported thousands of teams in making millions of meaningful visits across the country and around the world. Through the human-animal bond, we can improve the physical, social, and emotional lives of both the people and animals involved. Pet Partners supports volunteer teams by offering the highest quality preparation, an unmatched approach to evaluation and registration-for nine different types of animals, and a focus on connections. We elevate the importance of therapy animal visits, and our teams help build a healthier and happier world for us all. Whether or not you have a pet, learn more about sharing the human-animal bond by visiting petpartners .

