World-Renowned Spiritual Leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar To Host Special Live Event In Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Orlando Chapter of the Art of Living Foundation will be hosting“The Journey Within: Meditation, Wisdom, and the Art of Living Joyfully,” a transformational evening led by internationally acclaimed spiritual and humanitarian leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday, June 15, 2025 at Hagerty High School Auditorium in Oviedo, FL.This marks Gurudev's first visit to the 'City Beautiful' in a decade, returning at a time when Central Floridians continue to navigate the pressures of a fast-changing world amid global economic and social uncertainties and their impact on our local communities.As a beacon of hope, clarity, and compassion,“The Journey Within” offers attendees a path toward greater peace, resilience, and connection through wisdom and meditation.Event Details:●Where: Hagerty High School Auditorium; 3225 Lockwood Boulevard, Oviedo, FL 32765●When: Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 5:00 PM●Cost: Tickets start at $35:This Orlando program is the first stop on Gurudev's multi-city U.S. tour. The evening will feature guided meditation, practical wisdom and timeless insights that can be applied to everyday life. First-time meditators will experience profound stillness, while seasoned practitioners will deepen their inner journey."The real purpose of life can only be found deep within yourself,” says Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.“Once that is found, nothing else matters and the smile on your face will never diminish.”As founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev has inspired a global movement for peace, mental well-being, and social transformation. His teachings have uplifted over 500 million lives across 180 countries, making him one of the most influential spiritual leaders of our time.Join us for this rare opportunity to experience Gurudev live and learn practical tools to access joy, balance, and inner peace.For more details, visit: Journey Within Orlando 2025About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi ShankarGurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions of people worldwide find peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become effective agents for social change.Gurudev has created numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals. His flagship program is the SKY Breath Meditation, which has been tailored for special-needs groups, while his many other programs for self-care and self-improvement all together represent a comprehensive way to help deal with issues faced by the people of the world.As a proponent for the Gandhian principle of non-violence, Gurudev has mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited for playing a central role in ending the violent 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 39 governmental awards, including the highest civilian awards from several nations. Twenty-four universities have awarded him with honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts.About Art of Living FoundationOperating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF's programs are inspired by Gurudev's philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

