Melbourne Pharma Brings Expert Dermatological Compounding To Florida's Sunshine State

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With Florida's abundant sunshine comes an increased need for advanced dermatological care, and Melbourne Pharma is stepping up to provide custom-compounded skincare solutions designed for the unique challenges of the Sunshine State. Melbourne Pharma is a state-of-the-art compounding pharmacy specializing in personalized dermatological medications for physicians, dermatologists, and patients seeking highly effective, tailor-made treatments.At the helm of Melbourne Pharma is Mike Boehmer, Lead Pharmacist, a veteran in the field with decades of experience collaborating with dermatologists internationally and across the U.S. Boehmer is an active participant in Professional Dermatology Associations, large Healthcare Groups like A4M (American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine), Academic Boards, and Research Centers worldwide, bringing the latest innovations in dermatological compounding to Florida patients.“Florida's sun-loving lifestyle comes with serious skincare concerns, from UV damage and premature aging to increased rates of skin conditions,” said Mike Boehmer, Lead Pharmacist.“By combining science-backed research with expert pharmaceutical compounding, we deliver dermatology-focused solutions that are tailored for each patient's unique needs.”Top 5 Reasons Why Patients & Dermatologists Trust Melbourne Pharma:1.Customized Formulations for Skin Health – From acne treatments and anti-aging compounds to scar therapy and prescription sun protection, Melbourne Pharma creates custom formulations designed to address specific skin conditions with precision.2.Florida-Focused Skincare Solutions – The intense sun exposure, humidity, and environmental factors unique to Florida require specialized dermatological treatments. Melbourne Pharma works closely with physicians to develop sun-damage repair solutions, advanced pigmentation correctors, and skin-protective compounds suited for the climate.3.Expertise Rooted in Science and Backed by Quality Assurance – Mike Boehmer's deep connections with academic research, global healthcare groups, and leading dermatologists ensure that Melbourne Pharma stays at the forefront of cutting-edge dermatological advancements. The team supports this forward-thinking science with proven policies, and strict quality assurance.4.Allergy-Free & Tailored Treatments – Many commercial skincare products contain harsh additives, allergens, or irritants. Melbourne Pharma offers hypoallergenic, preservative-free, and ingredient-specific formulations, making skincare safer and more effective for sensitive skin types.5.Collaborating with Dermatologists Nationwide – Melbourne Pharma serves individual dermatology clinics, large healthcare networks, and academic institutions, providing highly specialized, patient-centric solutions for chronic conditions, post-procedure care, and personalized aesthetic medicine.“Being able to compound custom dermatological formulations, allows us to design the treatment around the individual,” said Robert Robertson / Lab Manager.“Helping a local student from Eastern Florida State, is much different than treating an older patient, who has been in the sun for decades.”Melbourne Pharma is now open for physician consultations, patient prescriptions, and dermatology partnerships throughout Florida. Dermatologists, research institutions, and healthcare providers looking for a trusted compounding pharmacy partner can call 833-655-7500, visit , or simply stop by our local Pharmacy, Mon-Fri 9:00am – 5:30pm, at 2235 S Babcock St. Melbourne, Fl 32901.About Melbourne Pharma: Florida's premier compounding pharmacy specializing in dermatology. With a commitment to science-driven, patient-focused skincare solutions, Melbourne Pharma collaborates with dermatologists, healthcare groups, and research institutions worldwide to develop advanced, customized treatments for skin health, anti-aging, and post-procedure recovery. Led by Mike Boehmer, a veteran pharmacist with decades of dermatology experience, Melbourne Pharma is setting a new standard in personalized skincare medication.

