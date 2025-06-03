Couchbase Announces New Employee Inducement Grants
SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE ), the cloud database platform company, today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2023 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan to new employees who joined Couchbase.
On May 28, 2025, Couchbase granted 20 non-executive employees equity awards in the form of service-based restricted stock units ("RSU Awards"), representing the right to receive up to 52,003 shares of Couchbase, Inc. common stock in the aggregate, with fifty percent (50%) of the shares subject to such RSU Awards vesting on the one (1) year anniversary of the vesting commencement date, and twelve and one-half percent (12.5%) of the shares subject to such RSU Awards vesting on each quarterly vesting date thereafter conditioned upon each employee's continued employment on the vesting date(s).
The inducement grants were approved by Couchbase's Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).
About Couchbase
As industries race to embrace AI, traditional database solutions fall short of rising demands for versatility, performance and affordability. Couchbase is seizing the opportunity to lead with Capella, the developer data platform architected for critical applications in our AI world. By uniting transactional, analytical, mobile and AI workloads into a seamless, fully managed solution, Couchbase empowers developers and enterprises to build and scale applications and AI agents with complete flexibility – delivering exceptional performance, scalability and cost-efficiency from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase enables organizations to unlock innovation, accelerate AI transformation and redefine customer experiences wherever they happen. Discover why Couchbase is the foundation of critical everyday applications by visiting and following us on LinkedIn and X.
Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
