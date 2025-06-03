Link Begins Production Of High-Capacity Loading Ramp

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Link is eager to begin production on the high-capacity LB20 design," said Lynn Blake, senior account manager for Link Mfg. "The increased capacity of the new design will provide our customers with the ability to load and unload cargo and equipment weighing up to 2000 pounds, enhancing all aspects of their workflows."

In February, Link publicized that they would be introducing a high-capacity loading ramp to maximize load width in cargo vans. Each LB20 ramp features a steel deck mounting plate and a durable extruded high-strength aluminum ribbed surface. Additionally, each 47 by 126-inch and 51 by 126-inch LB20 ramp feature adjustable, fold down legs for stability. For lift assistance while deploying and stowing the ramp, Link included two pull-style, gas-spring-assist lifting mechanisms to reduce exertion and lifting force required by individuals. All models feature Link's wheel kit, allowing ramps to deploy and retract smoothly on a wide variety of surface angles and materials. The 47-126 is designed for Mercedes Sprinter Cargo Vans, while the 51-126 is designed for Ford Transit and Ram Promaster Cargo Vans.

"Link is committed to providing safety-focused loading solutions," said Blake. "The 47-inch-wide and 51-inch-wide ramps were designed in response to customer requests for a wider ramp to accommodate transporting larger equipment in a cargo or parcel vehicle."

The LB20 47-126 and 51-126 ramps offer Link's highest available load capacity. The ramps are designed and tested to accommodate equipment for a variety of business sectors including landscaping, lawn care, commercial cleaning services, deliveries, audiovisuals, HVAC, construction, and more.

The LB20 ramp can be ordered through Link's nationwide network of Ramp dealers . For more information on Link ramps or to find a dealer, please call (800) 222-6283 or visit .

Link develops and manufactures a variety of ramps for the specialty vehicle market. Link Mfg., Ltd., is an IATF 16949– and ISO 14001: 2015 (EMS)–certified company whose primary products include cab, auxiliary and chassis suspensions, and air suspension management technologies. Link also designs other products to enhance productivity of commercial vehicles.

