Beyond Oil Issues Clarification Regarding Previous German-Language Media Activities

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, June 03, 2025 -- As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the"BCSC"), Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL; OTCQB: BEOLF; Frankfurt: UH9) ("Beyond Oil" or the"Company") today issued the following press release providing clarifications related to certain German-language promotional media activities.

As part of an awarness campaign focused on German speaking audiences, German-language materials referencing Beyond Oil were published by BullVestor Medien GmbH (the"Media Provider") from the start of January 2025 until May 8, 2025 (the"Period").

Following a review by the BCSC and at their request, the Media Provider's content referencing Beyond Oil, which was not directly approved by the Company, was promptly removed from public view on or before May 8, 2025 due to concerns related to the potential overly promotional nature of the German-language content and lack of the Company's oversight. Beyond Oil wishes to acknowledge its responsibility and commitment to review and approve all promotional materials issued on its behalf going forward.

With the help its legal team and its Investor Relations Advisor, Arx Consulting Ltd (the"Advisor"), the Company has implemented additional internal controls and policies to ensure fulsome oversight of any future activities, whether prepared directly or through third parties.

The Company, with the assistance of its legal team and its Advisors have cooperated fully with the BCSC review. As part of this, the Company wishes to disclose that this Media Provider received total compensation of approximately EUR250,000 for media-buying, content production and related analytics, provided via an engagement with the Company's Advisor. Additionally, the Company would like to clarify that as of the date of this News Release, it has no active third-party promotional campaigns running. Beyond Oil remains committed to transparent communication with investors worldwide and to complying with all applicable regulations and exchange requirements.





About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company's patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil's solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil's product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.



