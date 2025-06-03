Macrogenics To Present At The Goldman Sachs 46Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025
About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.
