Fennec Announces Results Of Annual Meeting
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Dr. Khalid Islam
|13,858,131
|97.84%
|304,760
|2.15%
|Mr. Chris A. Rallis
|13,808,792
|97.49%
|354,099
|2.50%
|Mr. Marco Brughera
|13,807,501
|97.49%
|355,390
|2.50%
|Dr. Jodi Cook
|13,259,894
|93.62%
|902,997
|6.37%
|Mr. Rostislav Raykov
|13,432,561
|94.84%
|730,330
|5.15%
|Mr. Jeff Hackman
|13,495,309
|95.28%
|667,582
|4.71%
Shareholders voted 99.64% in favor of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, 85.50% in favor of the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers, and 91.27% (88.01% after subtracting shares held by insiders eligible to participate in the Company's 2020 Equity Incentive Plan) in favor of certain amendment to the Company's 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.
The Company has relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange, such as Nasdaq, in the approval of the amendments to its 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.
For further information, please contact:
Robert Andrade
Chief Financial Officer
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel: 919-246-5299
