Trinet Recognized As A 2025-2026 Best Company To Work For By U.S. News & World Report

2025-06-03 04:31:00
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Receiving recognition as one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report is a tremendous honor and a testament to our incredible colleagues. Their unwavering dedication to each other and our customers propels our mission forward every day," said Catherine Wragg , TriNet's Chief People Officer. "TriNet is committed to cultivating a highly collaborative workplace that empowers our team and offers growth opportunities, ultimately enhancing our ability to better serve our valued SMB customers."

The U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list evaluated more than 5,000 publicly traded companies based on key factors such as pay and benefits, work-life balance, stability, workplace safety, belonging, and career development.

About TriNet
TriNet is a leading provider of Human Resources solutions for small and medium size businesses, offering advanced technology-enabled services that include human capital expertise, employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. Our long-term objective is to be the premier provider of HR services for a broad range of SMBs through industry leading benefits, sales distribution excellence, and a world class services delivery model. For more information, visit TriNet or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

