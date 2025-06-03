ORBIS PAYMENT SERVICES AND MICAMP SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND FINTECH INNOVATION AND MARKET REACH

MiCamp Solutions Announces Strategic Alliance and Enhanced Stake in COCARD

MiCamp Solutions partners with Orbis Payment Services to expand innovative fintech and payment processing solutions.

- Micah Kinsler, President MiCamp SolutionsSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MiCamp Solutions, a leading provider of advanced fintech and payment processing technologies, has entered into a strategic partnership with Orbis Payment Services, a nationally respected firm known for its hands-on approach to merchant support and customized payment solutions.The partnership unites MiCamp's cutting-edge technology platform-featuring integrated ISV tools, real-time analytics, and advanced POS solutions-with Orbis Payment Services' strong national merchant network and proven commitment to service excellence. Together, the two companies will deliver smarter, faster, and more transparent payment solutions for businesses across retail, hospitality, eCommerce, and service-based industries.“Our partnership with MiCamp Solutions represents more than a strategic alignment-it's a shared vision for the future of commerce and community,” said Bill Isetta, Founder and CEO of Orbis Payment Services.“Together, we're pushing the boundaries of what payment technology can do, empowering businesses to thrive while also making meaningful contributions to the communities we serve. From donations to volunteering, we are committed to driving positive change both in business and beyond.”Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Novato, California, Orbis Payment Services has earned a reputation for personalized support, flexible processing solutions, and seamless integration with platforms like QuickBooks and major POS providers.MiCamp Solutions, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, brings a portfolio of fintech innovations that support more than 60,000 merchants across the U.S., offering everything from PCI compliance support to embedded financing tools. Its flagship programs, WAVit-a surcharge platform that eliminates processing fees for merchants-and MiPOS-a customizable, enterprise-grade point-of-sale system-are redefining how businesses approach payments, making MiCamp a disruptive force in the fintech space.“This partnership is about unlocking new opportunities-for our clients, our teams, and the communities we serve,” said Micah Kinsler , President of MiCamp Solutions.“Orbis Payment Services brings a strong foundation of trust, service, and market experience. Together, we'll help businesses of all sizes access better technology, save money, and grow more sustainably.”As part of the partnership, MiCamp Solutions and Orbis Payment Services will collaborate on go-to-market strategies, co-branded service offerings, and joint community engagement efforts. The integration of resources and capabilities aims to create a next-generation standard for payments-defined by simplicity, efficiency, and real human support.About MiCamp SolutionsMiCamp Solutions, nestled in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a standout in the fintech field for its innovative and secure payment processing solutions. Founded in 2007, the company has achieved considerable growth, serving a diverse array of clients. MiCamp excels in providing tailored consulting and specialized application engineering to tackle the unique payment challenges of its merchants and partners. The firm prides itself on its extensive experience in the electronic payments industry and upholds values such as exceptional service, competitive edge, reliability, security, and clarity. These guiding principles have fortified MiCamp's stature as a respected industry leader and a notable full-service provider for Fiserv, Inc. (FI) and Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), also recognized in the Fiserv Chairman's Circle. For additional information on MiCamp Solutions and its services, please visit .About Orbis Payment ServicesFounded in 2001 and headquartered in Novato, California, Orbis Payment Services delivers customized end-to-end payment solutions for retail, hospitality, eCommerce, and service-based businesses. Its offerings include advanced point-of-sale systems, online payment gateways, surcharging programs, and seamless QuickBooks integration. Known for white-glove support, dedicated account management, and 24/7 service, Orbis helps businesses streamline operations, cut costs, and scale with confidence. Learn more at .

Nikki Balich - MiCamp Marketing

MiCamp Solutions

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.