D.C. Bar Invites Press To June 9 Election Results Call Following Record Voter Turnout


2025-06-03 04:16:19
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, June 9, D.C. Bar CEO Robert Spagnoletti will hold a press call to release the results of the Bar's 2025 elections, announcing the organization's president-elect, treasurer-elect, and new members of the D.C. Bar Board of Governors.

Voting in the Bar's elections remains open through June 4, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

This year's elections mark a historic increase in voter turnout for the D.C. Bar, with 36,973 eligible members casting their ballots as of June 3, 2025. The number represents 41.22 percent of eligible voters, a significant jump from last year's 7,563 votes or 8.57 percent turnout.

Press Call Details

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025
Time: 12:00 p.m. EDT
Location: Zoom (Link provided upon RSVP)

To attend, please RSVP to [email protected] with your name and media affiliation.

Media Contact:
Meredith Jannsen
Director, Marketing & Communications, D.C. Bar
Phone: 202-737-4700
Email: [email protected]
Website: dcbar

SOURCE District Of Columbia Bar

