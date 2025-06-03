Solventum To Participate In The 2025 Goldman Sachs Health Care Conference
ST. PAUL, Minn., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solventum (NYSE: SOLV ) announced today its executives will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Health Care Conference on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, beginning at approximately 4:00 p.m. EDT in Miami, FL.
A live and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" solventu .
About Solventum
At Solventum, we enable better, smarter, safer healthcare to improve lives. As a new company with a long legacy of creating breakthrough solutions for our customers' toughest challenges, we pioneer game-changing innovations at the intersection of health, material and data science that change patients' lives for the better - while empowering healthcare professionals to perform at their best. See how at Solventum .
