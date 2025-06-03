Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. Announces Intention To List On The New York Stock Exchange
|
Declaration Date
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Amount Per Share
|
6/2/2025
|
9/22/2025
|
10/7/2025
|
$0.05
|
6/2/2025
|
12/23/2025
|
1/7/2026
|
$0.05
|
6/2/2025
|
3/23/2026
|
4/7/2026
|
$0.05
|
6/2/2025
|
6/22/2026
|
7/7/2026
|
$0.05
|
6/2/2025
|
9/21/2026
|
10/6/2026
|
$0.05
|
|
|
|
Share Repurchase Program
In connection with the listing, the Company's Board approved a repurchase program under which up to $200 million of outstanding common stock may be repurchased. Under the program, purchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time in open-market transactions, in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations.
The program is expected to be in effect for 18-months from the listing of the Company's common stock or until the aggregate repurchase amount that has been approved by the Board has been expended. The program does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares.
Waiver of Transfer Restrictions
In connection with the listing, the Board has waived the transfer restrictions contained in the Company's amended and restated articles of incorporation (the "Charter") with respect to 23,256,814 shares of the Company's common stock. The Charter provides for the balance of shares to be released in three equal tranches on the following schedule:
-
180 days after the listing (the "First Lock-Up Period");
270 days after the listing (the "Second Lock-Up Period"); and
365 days after the listing (the "Third Lock-Up Period").
Upon listing, a pro rata portion of OTF common stock held by each shareholder will be released from each of the First, Second and Third Lock-Up Periods. The released shares will account for 5% of each shareholder's position and will be freely tradeable once trading commences on the NYSE.
Expense Support
$5.0 million of fees and expenses associated with the listing will be reimbursed by OTF's adviser, Blue Owl Technology Credit Advisors LLC.
Advisors
BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, RBC Capital Markets and Truist Securities. are serving as lead advisors to the Company in connection with its proposed listing.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION
A conference call to discuss additional details of OTF's listing will be broadcast live on June 4, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the Company's website at . Please visit the website to test the connection before the webcast.
Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:
-
Domestic: (877) 407-8629
International: +1 (201) 493-6715
All callers will need to reference "Blue Owl Technology Finance" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so the respective participants name and company information can be collected.
Replay Information
An archived replay will be available, via a webcast link, on OTF's website for one year, and via the dial-in numbers listed below for 14 days:
-
Domestic: (877) 660-6853
International: +1 (201) 612-7415
Access Code: 13753939
Additional information including SEC filings and the investor presentation can be found at the Company's website, .
ABOUT BLUE OWL TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP.
Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. ("OTF") is a specialty finance company focused on making debt and equity investments to U.S. technology-related companies, with a strategic focus on software. As of March 31, 2025, OTF had investments in 181 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.1 billion. OTF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. OTF is externally managed by Blue Owl Technology Credit Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL ) and part of Blue Owl's Credit platform.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about OTF, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond OTF's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in OTF's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which OTF makes them. OTF does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.
INVESTOR CONTACTS
Investor Contact:
BDC Investor Relations
Michael Mosticchio
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Prosek Partners
Josh Clarkson
[email protected]
