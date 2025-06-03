Airbnb Provides Copies Of Stockholder Complaint And Alleged Stockholder Proposals
Airbnb disputes the characterizations and claims in the complaint, but nevertheless is attaching a copy of it, with Exhibits A and B, which include the text of the two proposals. As we informed the shareholders, we do not have a record of previous receipt of the shareholder proposals, and thus, were unable to include either proposal in our Proxy Statement for shareholder review. We have offered to work with the shareholders to make sure their proposals are considered for inclusion at our 2026 shareholder meeting.
Airbnb will hold its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders on June 4, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. More information about the meeting, including instructions on how to join, is available in the Proxy Statement.
SOURCE Airbnb, Inc.
