Xenon To Present At The Goldman Sachs 46Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
|Fireside Chat Presentation Details:
|Date :
|Tuesday, June 10, 2025
|Time :
|3:20-3:55 PM Eastern Time
|Webcast :
|Register here
|Presenter :
|Ian Mortimer, President and Chief Executive Officer
A live audio webcast of the company presentation will be available on the“Investors” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics. We are advancing an ion channel product portfolio to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. Azetukalner, a novel, highly potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener, represents the most advanced, clinically validated potassium channel modulator in late-stage clinical development for multiple indications. For more information, please visit .
“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.
Contacts:
For Investors:
Chad Fugere
Vice President, Investor Relations
(857) 675-7275
...
For Media:
Colleen Alabiso
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(617) 671-9238
...
