Healthequity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2025 Financial Results
|(in thousands, except par value)
|April 30, 2025
|January 31, 2025
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|287,894
|$
|295,948
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,041 and $2,070 as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively
|116,256
|118,006
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|68,646
|63,795
|Total current assets
|472,796
|477,749
|Property and equipment, net
|3,173
|3,239
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|41,446
|43,185
|Intangible assets, net
|1,179,430
|1,204,658
|Goodwill
|1,648,145
|1,648,145
|Other assets
|71,283
|71,574
|Total assets
|$
|3,416,273
|$
|3,448,550
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|13,496
|$
|14,361
|Accrued compensation
|24,433
|69,330
|Accrued liabilities
|68,444
|62,631
|Operating lease liabilities
|9,969
|10,001
|Total current liabilities
|116,342
|156,323
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt, net of issuance costs
|1,056,566
|1,056,301
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|40,223
|42,219
|Other long-term liabilities
|22,178
|22,962
|Deferred tax liability
|57,158
|55,834
|Total long-term liabilities
|1,176,125
|1,177,316
|Total liabilities
|1,292,467
|1,333,639
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 86,714 and 86,536 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2025 and January 31, 2025, respectively
|9
|9
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,905,444
|1,905,628
|Accumulated earnings
|218,353
|209,274
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,123,806
|2,114,911
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,416,273
|$
|3,448,550
HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited)
|Three months ended April 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
| 2025
| 2024
|Revenue
|Service revenue
|$
|119,784
|$
|118,214
|Custodial revenue
|156,455
|121,644
|Interchange revenue
|54,605
|47,739
|Total revenue
|330,844
|287,597
|Cost of revenue
|Service costs
|88,005
|82,347
|Custodial costs
|10,747
|9,057
|Interchange costs
|7,781
|9,055
|Total cost of revenue
|106,533
|100,459
|Gross profit
|224,311
|187,138
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|25,984
|23,494
|Technology and development
|61,436
|56,090
|General and administrative
|25,536
|38,236
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|27,002
|25,545
|Merger integration
|1,275
|2,143
|Total operating expenses
|141,233
|145,508
|Income from operations
|83,078
|41,630
|Other expense
|Interest expense
|(14,858
|)
|(11,795
|)
|Other income, net
|2,733
|3,404
|Total other expense
|(12,125
|)
|(8,391
|)
|Income before income taxes
|70,953
|33,239
|Income tax provision
|17,038
|4,426
|Net income and comprehensive income
|$
|53,915
|$
|28,813
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.33
|Diluted
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.33
|Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share:
|Basic
|86,655
|86,472
|Diluted
|88,415
|88,324
HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)
|Three months ended April 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|53,915
|$
|28,813
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|38,741
|38,938
|Stock-based compensation
|14,336
|32,020
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|265
|703
|Deferred taxes
|1,324
|(5,388
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,750
|(1,325
|)
|Other assets
|(5,702
|)
|(227
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,649
|1,741
|Accrued compensation
|(42,210
|)
|(25,757
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities
|3,422
|(2,347
|)
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|(1,968
|)
|(1,745
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|(784
|)
|3
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|64,738
|65,429
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs
|(16,057
|)
|(13,106
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(86
|)
|(721
|)
|Acquisitions of HSA portfolios
|-
|(256,123
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(16,143
|)
|(269,950
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repurchases of common stock
|(59,065
|)
|-
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|-
|50,000
|Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net
|1,451
|(546
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
|965
|2,317
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(56,649
|)
|51,771
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(8,054
|)
|(152,750
|)
|Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|295,948
|403,979
|Ending cash and cash equivalents
|$
|287,894
|$
|251,229
HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)
|Three months ended April 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
| 2024
|Supplemental cash flow data:
|Interest expense paid in cash
|$
|20,809
|$
|18,850
|Income tax payments (refunds), net
|(46
|)
|277
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation
|2,774
|2,404
|Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities
|546
|32
|Repurchases of common stock included in accrued liabilities
|2,000
|-
|Exercise of common stock options receivable
|-
|42
Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)
Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:
|Three months ended April 30,
|(in thousands)
| 2025
| 2024
|Cost of revenue
|$
|3,387
|$
|4,525
|Sales and marketing
|4,870
|4,323
|Technology and development
|5,920
|5,940
|General and administrative
|159
|17,232
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|14,336
|$
|32,020
Total Accounts (unaudited)
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|April 30, 2025
|April 30, 2024
|% Change
| January 31, 2025
|HSAs
|9,886
|9,097
|9
|%
|9,889
|New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date
|150
|194
|(23)
|%
|471
|New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date
|150
|194
|(23)
|%
|1,040
|New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date
|-
|400
|*
|616
|HSAs with investments
|770
|665
|16
|%
|753
|CDBs
|7,174
|6,913
|4
|%
|7,144
|Total Accounts
|17,060
|16,010
|7
|%
|17,033
|Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date
|17,122
|15,919
|8
|%
|16,677
|Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date
|17,122
|15,919
|8
|%
|16,302
* Not meaningful
HSA Assets (unaudited)
|(in millions, except percentages)
|April 30, 2025
|April 30, 2024
|% Change
|January 31, 2025
|HSA cash
|$
|17,066
|$
|15,850
|8
|%
|$
|17,435
|HSA investments
|14,205
|11,427
|24
|%
|14,676
|Total HSA Assets
|31,271
|27,277
|15
|%
|32,111
|Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date
|17,281
|15,388
|12
|%
|16,634
|Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date
|17,281
|15,388
|12
|%
|16,206
The following table summarizes the amount of HSA cash held by our depository partners and insurance company partners that is expected to reprice by fiscal year and the respective average annualized yield currently earned on that HSA cash as of April 30, 2025:
|Year ending January 31, (in billions, except percentages)
| HSA cash expected to
reprice
| Average annualized
yield
|Remainder of 2026
|$
|1.7
|2.4
|%
|2027
|4.0
|1.9
|%
|2028
|2.2
|4.0
|%
|2029
|1.5
|3.7
|%
|Thereafter
|7.0
|4.4
|%
|Total (1)
|$
|16.4
|3.5
|%
Client-held funds (unaudited)
|(in millions, except percentages)
|April 30, 2025
|April 30, 2024
|% Change
|January 31, 2025
|Client-held funds
|$
|925
|$
|858
|8
|%
|$
|896
|Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date
|902
|840
|7
|%
|798
|Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date
|902
|840
|7
|%
|817
Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
|Three months ended April 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|53,915
|$
|28,813
|Interest income
|(2,733
|)
|(3,881
|)
|Interest expense
|14,858
|11,795
|Income tax provision
|17,038
|4,426
|Depreciation and amortization
|11,739
|13,393
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|27,002
|25,545
|Stock-based compensation expense
|14,336
|32,020
|Merger integration expenses
|1,275
|2,143
|Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract
|1,926
|1,632
|Costs associated with unused office space
|852
|790
|Other
|-
|759
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|140,208
|$
|117,435
Net income as a percentage of revenue (unaudited)
|Three months ended April 30,
|(in thousands, except percentages)
| 2025
| 2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net income
|$
|53,915
|$
|28,813
|$
|25,102
|87
|%
|As a percentage of revenue
|16
|%
|10
|%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (unaudited)
|Three months ended April 30,
|(in thousands, except percentages)
| 2025
| 2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|140,208
|$
|117,435
|$
|22,773
|19
|%
|As a percentage of revenue
|42
|%
|41
|%
Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)
|Outlook for the year ending
|(in millions)
|January 31, 2026
|Net income
|$173 - 188
|Interest income
|(9
|)
|Interest expense
|58
|Income tax provision
|58 - 63
|Depreciation and amortization
|47
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|108
|Stock-based compensation expense
|77
|Merger integration expenses
|7
|Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract
|8
|Costs associated with unused office space
|3
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$530 - 550
Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)
|Three months ended April 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
| 2025
| 2024
|Net income
|$
|53,915
|$
|28,813
|Income tax provision
|17,038
|4,426
|Income before income taxes - GAAP
|70,953
|33,239
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|27,002
|25,545
|Stock-based compensation expense
|14,336
|32,020
|Merger integration expenses
|1,275
|2,143
|Costs associated with unused office space
|852
|790
|Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP
|43,465
|60,498
|Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP
|114,418
|93,737
|Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)
|28,604
|23,434
|Non-GAAP net income
|85,814
|70,303
|Diluted weighted-average shares
|88,415
|88,324
|GAAP net income per diluted share
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.33
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.80
Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)
| Outlook for the year ending
|(in millions, except per share data)
| January 31, 2026
|Net income
|$173 - 188
|Income tax provision
|58 - 63
|Income before income taxes - GAAP
|231 - 251
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|108
|Stock-based compensation expense
|77
|Merger integration expenses
|7
|Costs associated with unused office space
|3
|Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP
|195
|Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP
|426 - 446
|Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)
|106 - 111
|Non-GAAP net income
|$320 - 335
|Diluted weighted-average shares
|89
|GAAP net income per diluted share (2)
|$1.96 - 2.13
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2)
|$3.61 - 3.78
Certain terms
|Term
|Definition
|HSA
|Health Savings Account, which is a financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
|CDB
|Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and“HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits.
|HSA member
|Consumers with HSAs that we serve.
|Total HSA Assets
|HSA members' custodial cash assets held by our federally insured depository partners and our insurance company partners. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments held by our custodial investment fund partner.
|Client
|Our employer clients.
|Total Accounts
|The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
|Client-held funds
|Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs.
|Network Partner
|Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.
|Non-GAAP net income
|Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.
