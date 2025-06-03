Healthequity Reports First Quarter Ended April 30, 2025 Financial Results



Revenue of $330.8 million, an increase of 15% compared to $287.6 million in Q1 FY25.

Net income of $53.9 million, an increase of 87% compared to $28.8 million in Q1 FY25, with non-GAAP net income of $85.8 million, an increase of 22% compared to $70.3 million in Q1 FY25.

Net income per diluted share of $0.61, an increase of 85% compared to $0.33 in Q1 FY25, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.97, an increase of 21% compared to $0.80 in Q1 FY25.

Adjusted EBITDA of $140.2 million, an increase of 19% compared to $117.4 million in Q1 FY25.

9.9 million HSAs, an increase of 9% compared to Q1 FY25.

Total HSA Assets of $31.3 billion, an increase of 15% compared to Q1 FY25.

17.1 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 7% compared to Q1 FY25. The Company repurchased 0.7 million shares of its common stock for $60.3 million.

DRAPER, Utah, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian by number of accounts, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2025.

"The HealthEquity team started fiscal 2026 with a strong first quarter that included record quarterly revenue, record Adjusted EBITDA, and increased guidance for the year,” said Scott Cutler, President and CEO of HealthEquity.“We enhanced our member-first secure mobile experience to strengthen the security of our members' $31 billion of HSA Assets, increase member resources, and reduce costs. We also applaud and support the efforts of our nation's leaders to improve and empower healthcare consumers by expanding the benefits of HSAs, as well as extending eligibility to more American families."

First quarter financial results

Revenue for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025 was $330.8 million, an increase of 15% compared to $287.6 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2024. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $119.8 million, custodial revenue of $156.5 million, and interchange revenue of $54.6 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $53.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $85.8 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025. The Company reported net income of $28.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $70.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended April 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $140.2 million for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025, an increase of 19% compared to the first quarter ended April 30, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was 42% of revenue, compared to 41% for the first quarter ended April 30, 2024.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of April 30, 2025 were 9.9 million, an increase of 9% year over year, including 770,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 16% year over year. Total Accounts as of April 30, 2025 were 17.1 million, including 7.2 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of April 30, 2025 were $31.3 billion, an increase of 15% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $17.1 billion of HSA cash and $14.2 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.9 billion as of April 30, 2025.

Stock repurchase program

The Company repurchased 0.7 million shares of its common stock for $60.3 million during the first quarter ended April 30, 2025. As of April 30, 2025, $117.5 million of common stock remained authorized for repurchase under the Company's stock repurchase program.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, management expects revenues of $1.285 billion to $1.305 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $173 million and $188 million, resulting in net income of $1.96 to $2.13 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $320 million and $335 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $3.61 to $3.78 (based on an estimated 89 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $530 million to $550 million.

See“Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 to discuss the fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-630-1956, or 1-412-317-1837 for international callers, and referencing conference ID "HealthEquity." A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of our website at

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for more than 17 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. For more information, visit

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words“may,”“believes,”“intends,”“seeks,”“aims,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“estimates,”“expects,”“should,”“assumes,”“continues,”“could,”“will,”“future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:



our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;

risks relating to our recent CEO transition;

the impact of increased fraudulent account activity involving our member accounts or our third-party service providers on our reputation and financial results;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

potential regulatory changes and changes in the enforcement environment under the new U.S. administration;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems; and our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Richard Putnam

801-727-1000

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

