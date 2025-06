Bicara Therapeutics To Present At The Goldman Sachs 46Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Bicara's website under Events and Presentations . A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing transformative bifunctional therapies to patients with solid tumors. Bicara's lead program, ficerafusp alfa, is a first-in-class bifunctional antibody designed to drive tumor penetration by breaking barriers in the tumor microenvironment that have challenged the treatment of multiple solid tumor cancers. Specifically, ficerafusp alfa combines two clinically validated targets: an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β). Through this targeted mechanism, ficerafusp alfa reverses the fibrotic and immune-excluded tumor microenvironment driven by TGF-β signaling to enable tumor penetration that drives deep and durable responses. Ficerafusp alfa is being developed in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, where there remains a significant unmet need, as well as other solid tumor types. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investors

Rachel Frank

...

Media

Amanda Lazaro

1AB

Amanda@1abmedia.com