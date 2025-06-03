BIGG Digital Assets To Present At The Blockchain And Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference On June 5Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets (OTCQX: BBKCF, TSXV: BIGG), based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is focused on The Future of Digital Assets and Web3, today announced that Fraser Matthews will present live at the Blockchain and Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on June 5th, 2025

DATE : June 5th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 5-6, 9-10, 2025

Recent Company Highlights



2024 Total Revenue of $12.4m

Netcoins Canada - 2024 Trading Volume of $830m with ~$200m AUC

Released QLUE Express and TokenEyes, which are Industry-Leading Blockchain Forensics Tools powered by Blockchain Intelligence Group Developing proprietary Metaverse technology with TerraZero

About BIGG Digital Assets

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins ), Blockchain Intelligence Group ), and TerraZero ).

