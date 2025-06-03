Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend


2025-06-03 04:16:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“ Epsilon ” or the“ Company ”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock (annualized $0.25/sh) to the stock holders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025, payable on June 30, 2025. All dividends paid by the Company are“eligible dividends” as defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless indicated otherwise.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, Alberta CA, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer


Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer



