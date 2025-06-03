Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
|May 3, 2025
|% of net sales
|May 4, 2024
|% of net sales
|YOY Variance
|Net sales
|$
|249,103
|100.0%
|$
|244,240
|100.0%
|$
|4,863
|Cost of goods sold
|173,460
|69.6%
|170,454
|69.8%
|3,006
|Gross profit
|75,643
|30.4%
|73,786
|30.2%
|1,857
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|95,256
|38.2%
|94,413
|38.6%
|843
|Loss from operations
|(19,613
|)
|(7.8%)
|(20,627
|)
|(8.4%)
|1,014
|Interest expense
|2,971
|1.3%
|2,908
|1.2%
|63
|Other losses
|-
|0.0%
|-
|0.0%
|-
|Loss before income taxes
|(22,584
|)
|(9.1%)
|(23,535
|)
|(9.6%)
|951
|Income tax benefit
|(1,330
|)
|(0.5%)
|(5,469
|)
|(2.2%)
|4,139
|Net loss
|$
|(21,254
|)
|(8.6%)
|$
|(18,066
|)
|(7.4%)
|$
|(3,188
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(0.48
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(0.48
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|38,144
|37,567
|577
|Diluted
|38,144
|37,567
|577
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except par value data)
|May 3,
|February 1,
|2025
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,560
|$
|2,832
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,934
|2,410
|Merchandise inventories
|412,268
|341,958
|Prepaid expenses and other
|22,592
|18,802
|Total current assets
|441,354
|366,002
|Operating lease right of use asset
|323,753
|316,499
|Property and equipment, net
|162,813
|167,838
|Goodwill
|1,496
|1,496
|Definite lived intangibles, net
|253
|267
|Total assets
|$
|929,669
|$
|852,102
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|88,119
|$
|64,041
|Accrued expenses
|97,565
|95,946
|Income taxes payable
|486
|194
|Operating lease liability, current
|50,466
|49,128
|Revolving line of credit
|141,864
|74,654
|Total current liabilities
|378,500
|283,963
|Long-term liabilities:
|Deferred income taxes
|-
|946
|Term loan, net
|24,146
|24,067
|Operating lease liability, noncurrent
|311,966
|307,422
|Total long-term liabilities
|336,112
|332,435
|Total liabilities
|714,612
|616,398
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 38,318 and 38,103 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|383
|380
|Additional paid-in capital
|86,604
|86,000
|Accumulated earnings
|128,070
|149,324
|Total stockholders' equity
|215,057
|235,704
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|929,669
|$
|852,102
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|May 3,
|May 4,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(21,254
|)
|$
|(18,066
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|9,846
|10,377
|Amortization of discount on debt and deferred financing fees
|136
|38
|Amortization of definite lived intangible
|14
|15
|Loss on asset dispositions
|64
|16
|Noncash lease expense
|(11,242
|)
|(3,187
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|(946
|)
|(5,467
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|793
|1,174
|Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(523
|)
|18
|Operating lease liabilities
|9,869
|1,477
|Merchandise inventories
|(70,310
|)
|(36,933
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(3,828
|)
|839
|Accounts payable
|22,986
|13,756
|Accrued expenses
|3,869
|1,351
|Income taxes payable and receivable
|292
|(58
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(60,234
|)
|(34,650
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment, net of amounts acquired
|(3,815
|)
|(3,312
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|11
|24
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,804
|)
|(3,288
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net borrowings on line of credit
|67,210
|37,992
|Decrease in book overdraft
|(2,239
|)
|(895
|)
|Payment of withholdings on restricted stock units
|(186
|)
|(132
|)
|Payment of deferred financing costs and discount on term loan
|(19
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|64,766
|36,965
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|728
|(973
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|2,832
|3,141
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|3,560
|$
|2,168
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|The following table presents the reconciliations of (i) GAAP net loss to adjusted net loss and (ii) GAAP diluted loss per share to adjusted diluted loss per share:
|For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
|May 3, 2025
|May 4, 2024
|Numerator:
|Net loss
|$
|(21,254
|)
|$
|(18,066
|)
|Director and officer transition costs (1)
|-
|324
|Valuation allowance (2)
|5,646
|-
|Less tax benefit
|-
|(84
|)
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(15,608
|)
|$
|(17,826
|)
|Denominator:
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|38,144
|37,567
|Reconciliation of loss per share:
|Diluted loss per share:
|$
|(0.56
|)
|$
|(0.48
|)
|Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator
|0.15
|0.01
|Adjusted diluted loss per share:
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.47
|)
|(1) Expenses incurred relating to the departure of directors and officers and the recruitment of directors and key members of our senior management team.
|(2) Estimated tax benefit had the company not been in a deferred tax asset valuation allowance position.
| SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.
GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:
|For the Thirteen Weeks Ended
|May 3, 2025
|May 4, 2024
|Net loss
|$
|(21,254
|)
|$
|(18,066
|)
|Interest expense
|2,971
|2,908
|Income tax benefit
|(1,330
|)
|(5,469
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,860
|10,392
|Stock-based compensation expense (1)
|793
|1,174
|Director and officer transition costs (2)
|-
|324
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(8,960
|)
|$
|(8,737
|)
|(1) Stock-based compensation expense represents non-cash expenses related to equity instruments granted to employees under our equity incentive plan and employee stock purchase plan.
|(2) Expenses incurred relating to the departure of directors and officers and the recruitment of directors and key members of our senior management team.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment